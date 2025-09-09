Andrea Berta is said to be looking to sell a top Arsenal talent

Gabriel Martinelli has sent a clear message over his future at Arsenal, following reports that sporting director Andre Berta could be ready to offload the winger after the summer arrival of Eberechi Eze and the club’s chase for another elite attacking talent.

The Brazil international was linked with a move away from north London during the early part of the summer window, with Bayern Munich showing interest before they snapped up Luis Diaz from Liverpool instead.

However, rumours remain that a January exit could still be on the cards for Martinelli, with Berta said to be willing to cash in on the 24-year-old while he still has two years remaining on his contract.

AC Milan are being touted as suitors, as they look for a potential replacement for Rafael Leao, with Arsenal valuing Martinelli at around £60million (€69m/$81m).

However, the Gunners forward insists he is happy at The Emirates and ready to battle for his place, despite reports that Arsenal could look to replace him with Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo.

Speaking to Metro about his future, Martinelli said: “Regarding Arsenal, it’s like here in the national team. If you ask me if it’s good to have Vini or Rodrygo in the national team, I’ll definitely say yes. Because he’ll help the team to win titles. And if we want to win, we need quality players.

“It’s the same with Arsenal. I’m very happy with Eze and Madueke’s arrival as well. Trosarrd also plays on the left side. So, we’re very happy when we have quality players by our side.

“We have a lot of matches in the season. A lot of things can happen, injuries, etc. So, we’re happy for the club to be looking for the best players in the league so we can try to win.”

Martinelli scored 10 goals and added six assists in 51 games last season and has started two of the club’s three Premier League outings in the new campaign.

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime kick-off.

