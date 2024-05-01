Ruthless Arsenal ready to sell Arteta’s own signing after two issues spark major concern he’s finished

Arsenal will listen to offers for striker Gabriel Jesus after a report revealed two factors that are causing concern at the Emirates.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 in a deal worth £45m. The Brazilian was an instant hit in north London, earning rave reviews for his work off the ball as much as on it.

However, Jesus has struggled to stay fit during his brief time at the Emirates thus far. A persistent knee issue initially sustained while playing for Brazil at the Qatar World Cup has not been resolved.

Jesus has undergone multiple procedures, though the problem still lingers.

The striker said earlier in April: “In my best moment, one of my best moments in my career, I went to a World Cup and ended up getting injured and today I still have these little problems with my knee.”

Jesus went on to admit he may go under the knife once again this summer. Doing so would rule him out of Brazil’s attempt to win the Copa America in the USA.

“I honestly don’t know if my knee will be good enough to be available, but it’s still three months away, so we’ll see what happens,” added Jesus.

“Even here at Arsenal, there are things that you have to hold on to: go train, play, train today, don’t train, play. In short, it’s difficult, but my desire is always to be available for both Arsenal and the national team.

“It doesn’t matter if, at the end of the season, I have to open up my knee and correct what’s getting in the way and end up missing out on a chance to play in the Copa America. I’m just trying to get fit and help Arsenal as much as I can.”

READ MORE: Arsenal face loss of ‘next Thierry Henry’ as Champions League side vow to ‘give him chances’ Arteta won’t

Havertz lessens Jesus importance

Jesus’ importance has taken a backseat at club level this term, with Kai Havertz taking the reins as Mikel Arteta’s first choice at centre-forward.

The Gunners had widely been tipped to make a huge splash in the market for a new striker this summer. However, the Evening Standard suggested Havertz may have done enough to become the regular starter in that role moving forwards.

Havertz has notched 12 goal contributions from just eight Premier League starts at centre-forward since February 24.

The Standard went on to state Arsenal are still interested in signing a forward, though it may be a more versatile option who can also play wide rather than an out-and-out number nine.

A fresh report from the Athletic on Wednesday morning echoed that claim. However, the bigger news to emerge from their report was the claim Jesus could be sold.

HAVE YOU SEEN: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Second issue sparks sale speculation

Indeed, the Athletic stated: ‘If an offer were to arrive for the 27-year-old Brazil international in the forthcoming transfer window, Arsenal would be prepared to listen.’

The obvious issue of Jesus’ inability to stay fit was cited as one reason behind that shock stance.

The second reason, per the report, is Jesus’ dramatic drop-off in end product when he has featured this term.

It was highlighted Jesus and Havertz return similar statistics with regards to their expected goals per 90 (0.4) and successful duels each game (six). However, the big difference between the two relates to their finishing.

Havertz is operating at a clip of 21 percent with regards to his conversion rate this season. Jesus lags far behind on just seven percent this term.

Furthermore, Havertz has turned 48 percent of his ‘big chances’ into goals. Jesus, meanwhile has converted just 30 percent of his big chances.

Eddie Nketiah is another who has been heavily linked with leaving Arsenal this summer. The Gunners won’t sell both he AND Jesus, with it likely to be one or the other to free up room and funds for a new forward.

But per the Athletic, concerns over Jesus’ reliability – ‘both in terms of his fitness and his finishing’ – could result in the Brazilian being the one who leaves.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal desperate to complete difficult signing of Dutch defender labelled ‘the real deal’