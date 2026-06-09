Mikel Arteta is setting plans in motion to win a second successive Premier League title and believes Arsenal stand a better chance of achieving that aim without a current major star in their ranks.

Arsenal won their first Premier League title since 2004 last season, and came within a whisker of completing the greatest campaign in the club’s history.

A painful defeat on penalties in the final of the Champions League prevented that from transpiring, though last year’s Premier League title may be the first of many in the rest of this decade.

Arsenal are determined to launch a dynasty and per Fabrizio Romano, they’re practically guaranteed to make three big signings this summer.

“At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits,” reported Romano last week.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

The fact a new winger is Arsenal’s main focus obviously lends itself to the Gunners letting a current player in that area of the squad go.

However, it may surprise a few to discover the winger Arsenal have now put on the transfer list is Gabriel Martinelli.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal put Gabriel Martinelli up for sale

That’s according to talkSPORT who declared: ‘Arsenal are ready to cash in on Gabriel Martinelli, bringing to end his six-year stay in north London.

‘Ruthless Mikel Arteta is planning a rebuild this summer in a quest to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

‘Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is high on Arteta’s wanted list, meaning one of Martinelli or Leandro Trossard would be sold.

‘Brazilian international Martinelli is the most vulnerable after making only a handful of league starts as Arsenal were crowned champions for the first time in 22 years.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Arsenal reach ‘agreement’ to make ‘wonderkid’ their second summer signing after Newcastle hijack fails

* Arsenal launch ‘enquiry’ for Turkish ‘phenomenon’ who ‘will be a Ballon d’Or winner’ and get immediate response

* Arsenal, Man City choke on Newcastle’s Tino Livramento valuation as big transfer concern emerges

Martinelli did score 11 times across all competitions last term, though only one of those goals came in the league.

Many of his 30 league appearances came from the bench in a clear indication his stock has fallen at the Emirates. That, combined with the high chance a new winger arrives, means the Brazilian will now be sacrificed.

According to The Athletic, there’s three others Arsenal now intend to ‘listen to offers’ for too. The trio are Christian Norgaard, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.

David Ornstein previously stated Arsenal value Jesus – who is now 29, injury-prone and only has a year left on his deal – at just £18m-£20m.