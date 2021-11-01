Saka claims Arsenal man ‘suprising everyone’ has made ‘big difference’

Bukayo Saka has revealed that one Arsenal star ‘keeps surprising everyone’ with his outstanding performances since arriving at the club over the summer.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Gunners splashed out £30million for Aaron Ramsdale back in August, given the England squad man’s relative lack of the top-level experience. He was also signed from Sheffield United, who suffered relegation from the top flight last season.

However, Ramsdale has since ousted Bernd Leno as Arsenal’s No.1 and was in inspired form as Mikel Arteta’s men won 2-0 at Leicester over the weekend.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel said Ramsdale’s flying save to keep out James Maddison’s free-kick was the ‘best he had seen in years’, and Saka has revealed how he assumed the free-kick was ‘100 per cent’ heading for the corner before his brilliant team-mate tipped the ball onto the crossbar.

“From my angle, it was 100 per cent a goal and then he saved it,” the England attacker said.

“The second action, I thought it was going to be a goal again and he saved us again.

“I don’t know how he saved it, then he saved it again. So hats off to him from me. He was our best player and he deserved a clean sheet.

“He just keeps surprising everyone and he is in great form. I just hope he can continue like that because he is making a big difference.”

Defensive until showing their steel

Saka also praised the rest of Arsenal’s defence, with the Gunners conceding only four goals during their nine-match unbeaten streak.

“We are really happy. We have really shown, in the recent weeks, that we can fight to hold onto a scoreline,” he added.

“And also, we can defend well. Last season we would maybe concede in this game, but today we really dug deep.

“Of course, Aaron Ramsdale did amazing for us and saved us a few times, but credit to the defence as well because they are doing wonders for us.

“I think that is something we can be proud of. Obviously in the second half they (Leicester) changed the way they set up, so it made it difficult for us.

“Rammers did help us a lot in goal, but the back-four and everyone else in front did really well to help get the clean sheet.”

Arsenal’s win at Leicester saw them move up to sixth in the table. They are next in action against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

