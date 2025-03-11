Saliba drops huge clue on Arsenal future after Liverpool concession

William Saliba delivered an update on his future Arsenal fans will love, although the centre-back did admit the Gunners don’t deserve to win the Premier League this season when asked about Liverpool.

Saliba has developed into one of world football’s finest centre-halves over the past two-and-a-half seasons at the Emirates. The Frenchman is a commanding presence and, alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, has struck up arguably the most formidable pairing in the division.

Nevertheless, Arsenal look destined to finish runners-up in the Premier League once again this season. But with one or two impactful additions in the summer, they do look capable of lifting the game’s top honours in the years to come.

The key to getting over the line will be keeping those already at Arsenal in situ, never mind bringing new faces in.

Saliba is one of three of Arsenal’s biggest stars – Gabriel and Bukayo Saka being the others – who will have two years remaining on their deals at season’s end.

Incoming sporting director, Andrea Berta, will be tasked with forging fresh agreements with all three. New and improved deals for talented teens Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri must also be addressed.

And speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night, Saliba was asked if there’s anything he can say to ease the fanbase’s nerves regarding his long-term future in north London. His response strongly suggested an extension is there to be made if Arsenal desire it.

“I’m happy here,” began Saliba. “I’ve two years left as well.

“So yeah there is nothing [to worry about], I’m happy here [and] want to continue here.”

Saliba on fading Arsenal title hopes and Liverpool dominance

Saliba was also asked about winning major honours at Arsenal. Despite taking giant strides forward under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners haven’t lifted a major trophy since winning the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season.

“We are very close,” said the centre-back. “We will keep going. We don’t have to stop working.

“Of course when you don’t win trophies it’s sad but you have to keep going because with the work we’ll do the big step. I’m really sure we will arrive there.”

Finally, Saliba was asked about the eye-watering 15-point gap that has opened up between Liverpool and Arsenal over the past few weeks.

The 23-year-old conceded Arsenal don’t deserve to be Premier League champions this season. However, with the Champions League a more realistic aim and talisman Bukayo Saka due back after hamstring surgery in April, Arsenal still have plenty to play for.

“If they (Liverpool) are first it’s because they did something we didn’t do,” said Saliba. “Of course there is a big gap but we have to keep going.

“They are good, they are so good as well. I think this season we don’t deserve to be at the top, but we have to keep going, there is Champions League as well. We will push.”

Latest Arsenal news – Isak, Ekitike and more

In other news, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Arsenal have not been put off making a move for Alexander Isak despite being quoted a gigantic £150m asking price.

In the event Arsenal do get cold feet over smashing the Premier League’s all-time record, Eintracht Frankfurt’s more modestly-priced Hugo Ekitike is the latest frontman the Gunners are looking into a deal for.

Elsewhere, the Independent began the post-mortem on Arsenal’s title aspirations early and began by picking out three recent signings that prove the club have ‘lost their way’ in the transfer market.