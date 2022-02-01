Arsenal came within a whisker of overseeing a second deal with Barcelona in January, though the reason why the move collapsed has now surfaced, per a report.

It proved to be a topsy-turvy deadline day at the Emirates, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit dominating the headlines. The 32-year-old’s potential loan switch to Barcelona had collapsed after the two clubs failed to reach common ground regarding coverage of Aubameyang’s salary.

That prompted a surprise permanent raid, with the finer details of Barcelona’s coup revealed at the foot of this article.

Elsewhere Arsenal had other irons in the fire when acquiring Colorado Rapids centre-half, Auston Trusty.

The 23-year-old’s pathway into Mikel Arteta’s plans was laid out in an official club statement. But according to the Daily Star, the Gunners had their eyes on a more established performer earlier in the window.

Citing Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, it’s stated Arsenal were hot on the heels of Samuel Umtiti.

Why Umtiti move collapsed explained

The Gunners reportedly had a loan deal for Barcelona’s Frenchman ‘practically completed’. However, a fractured toe put him on the sidelines and laid waste to the switch.

Umtiti’s signing would’ve been an intriguing one for Arteta and co. The 28-year-old has featured just once across all competitions this season.

However, that came under new Barca boss Xavi, and Umtiti was gradually being phased back into Barcelona’s plans.

He would’ve provided strong back-up to Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, it wasn’t to be, and Umtiti ultimately went on to sign a new contract on reduced terms to facilitate Ferran Torres’ arrival from Man City.

Finer details of Aubameyang transfer emerge

Meanwhile, the final details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s surprise switch to Barcelona have emerged.

Aubameyang, who scored 92 goals in 163 games for the club, left the Emirates with 18 months still remaining on his £350-000-per-week contract.

As such, it’s estimated that Arsenal will make a saving of around £25m in wages with the departure.

Barcelona did not pay a transfer fee for his signature, indicating how strong Mikel Arteta’s desire was to push the striker out of north London.

However, his exit means Arteta will have just two recognised strikers in his squad. But both Eddie Nketiah and Alex Lacazette will be out of contract this summer.

Aubameyang’s move to Catalonia had looked off earlier in the day after talks broke down over the financial part of the deal. But it is understood that Aubameyang took a significant pay cut to facilitate the move.

