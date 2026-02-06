Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be delighted to learn Sandro Tonali’s stance on his future, if a report is to be believed, as the Newcastle United midfielder’s agent reveals that the star could leave at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Tonali on the final day of the winter transfer window. We understand that intermediaries made ‘brief and informal contact’ with the Gunners over a potential move for the Newcastle midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

Although the Newcastle star’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, publicly denied talks regarding Arsenal and Tonali, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners remain interested in a 2026 summer deal for the Italy international.

TuttoJuve has reported Juventus’s interest in Tonali, claiming that Newcastle want €100million (£86.7m, $118m) ‘to sell’ the 25-year-old.

Football Transfers has now brought an update on the Newcastle star’s situation, reporting that ‘Arsenal is Tonali’s preferred destination’.

The report has claimed that Arsenal are ‘keen’ on a 2026 summer deal for Tonali, adding that Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in the midfielder.

However, it is Arsenal that the Italian midfielder wants to move to, according to the report.

Football Transfers has even claimed that it was Tonali who told his agent to contact Arsenal over a potential move to the north London outfit on transfer deadline day.

Newcastle’s chief executive officer, David Hopkinson, told talkSPORT this week that the club want to keep Tonali and described him as “a superstar player”.

Giuseppe Riso reveals future talks between Newcastle and Tonali

Sources have told us that, along with Juventus, Inter Milan are another Italian club that are interested in Tonali.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tonali’s ‘preference’ is to play in Italy, given that his family views going back home as a long-term reality.

However, for now, the former AC Milan star has not made a final call on his future, which has been echoed by his agent in his latest interview with TuttoSport.

Riso said: “Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League.

“These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.

“There’s no preference at the moment. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow.

“Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer.”

