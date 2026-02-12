Arsenal are planning a double raid on Newcastle United, with a report revealing the name of the St James’ Park star that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta would love to sign, in addition to Sandro Tonali.

Tonali was offered to Arsenal on the final day of the winter transfer window, but no move materialised in the end. The Italy international midfielder is still at Newcastle United, but his agent has already said that ‘discussions’ will take place with last season’s Carabao Cup winners over his future in the latter stages of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal are still keen on Tonali and have been in contact with the midfielder’s camp.

There is interest in Tonali from Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus as well, with sources telling us that the midfielder is leaning towards a return to Serie A.

It has now emerged that Tonali is not the only Newcastle midfielder that Arsenal are keen on, with Lewis Miley also said to be on the Gunners’ radar.

Sports Boom has reported that Arsenal have had scouts present at Newcastle games to watch Miley in action.

Manchester City and Aston Villa have also taken a shine to Miley, who has shown his versatility by operating at right-back as well this season.

Scouts from Arsenal, Man City and Villa have marked Miley as a “must-watch” talent, according to the report, which has noted that his ‘exceptional performances as a midfielder’ have ‘caught the attention of top European clubs’.

Borussia Dortmund are also reported to be keen on Miley, who has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 76 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career.

Miley has established himself in the Newcastle first team after coming through the club’s academy.

The 19-year-old midfielder is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2029.

Newcastle United stance on Lewis Miley future

Just as Newcastle do not want to sell Tonali and will do all in their power to convince him to stay, the Magpies will, understandably, be not keen on letting go of Miley depart, either.

Sports Boom has claimed that Newcastle view Miley as ‘untouchable’ and will not entertain any offers for him.

The Magpies reportedly view Miley ‘on the same hierarchical level as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes’.

Tonali and Guimaraes are two of the best and most important players in Eddie Howe’s side, so Miley being rated as highly as them shows just how much Newcastle want to keep him.

Miley has made 30 appearances for Newcastle so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

