Arsenal in for deadly Argentine striker who ‘scores beautiful goals’ – NOT Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is not the only Argentine striker Arsenal are interested in, as they are also competing for the signing of his compatriot Santiago Castro, according to a report.

Arsenal spent £64million to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP last summer, though they could land another centre-forward later this year. Gabriel Jesus is a strong candidate to leave the Emirates amid interest from clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Everton and Flamengo.

Atletico Madrid ace Alvarez is Mikel Arteta’s dream target to replace Jesus in the Arsenal squad.

We confirmed on Friday that Arsenal and Chelsea are both on high alert as Alvarez has decided he is open to returning to the Premier League this summer, having previously shone at Manchester City.

Although, our sources state that Alvarez would ideally like to join Atleti’s LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

If Alvarez gets his wish, then Arsenal will need to find an alternative striker signing. As per Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Arsenal and Flamengo are ‘vying’ for the capture of Bologna’s uncapped Argentine Castro.

Bologna have given him a €40m (£35m) price tag, which is too high for Flamengo. Such a fee is within Arsenal’s reach, however, making a switch to north London far more likely.

Castro has netted 10 goals both this season and last season, and his great performances for Bologna have seen him ‘become a target for Arsenal’.

The report claims the Gunners have been ‘monitoring’ the 21-year-old since the start of the last campaign.

Total Football Analysis have praised Castro for his ability to ‘score beautiful goals’, while also stating that he shares ‘similarities’ with elite Argentine strikers Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Castro has the ability to net fantastic strikes from well outside the box, something Gyokeres is not known for.

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Arsenal should prioritise Alvarez over Castro

The youngster looks set to make a big mark on European football in the future, though Alvarez would certainly be the superior signing.

Alvarez has already won the World Cup, Champions League and Premier League, while he has taken his game to the next level in the Spanish capital.

Alvarez has managed 45 goals and 15 assists in 99 appearances for Atleti, affirming his place among Europe’s elite No 9s.

The 26-year-old would back himself to usurp Gyokeres and become Arsenal’s main striker, were a move to the Emirates to become a reality.

Arsenal: Liverpool battle starts; Gunners can ‘easily afford’ huge signing

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool have converged on a £70m-rated Newcastle star, as per a report.

Returning to Alvarez, it emerged on Saturday that Arsenal can ‘easily afford’ a €100m (£87m) deal for the serial winner.

Plus, Arsenal’s interest in a Chilean winger has been confirmed, though he is more likely to join West Ham United.