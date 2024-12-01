Saudis to launch ‘concrete offer’ for Arsenal target, with Arteta threatened by talks ‘behind the scenes’

Arsenal will need to hold off Saudi club Al-Hilal if they are to bring Spanish talent Alberto Moleiro to England, it has been revealed.

Liverpool and Manchester City were linked with Moleiro in November 2022, but the central attacking midfielder – who can also play as a winger – remained at Las Palmas. It is now Arsenal who are the main Premier League club hoping to capture Moleiro.

It emerged recently that Arsenal are in pole position for the Spain U21 international as he is excited by the opportunity to work under compatriot Mikel Arteta.

Arteta believes Moleiro’s huge potential can make him a ‘successful signing’ in the Prem. But TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has now revealed that Al-Hilal pose a serious threat to Arsenal’s transfer plans.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are ‘working behind the scenes’ to try and give Moleiro a lucrative new adventure in the Middle East.

Al-Hilal are expected to submit a ‘concrete offer’ for the talented 21-year-old ‘soon’.

Galetti has also been able to confirm how much Moleiro will cost either Arsenal or Al-Hilal. Las Palmas want at least €20million (£16.6m / $21.2m) before they agree to sell their academy product in January.

That could end up being a bargain if Moleiro goes on to reach his sky-high potential. The playmaker has been compared to Pedri and has notched four goals in 15 La Liga matches so far this season.

Alberto Moleiro faces big decision

Al-Hilal joining Arsenal in the pursuit of Moleiro shows that the Saudis are gradually changing their transfer strategy.

Up until now, they have largely focused on signing huge names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema to bring more eyes to their league.

But Saudi chiefs now want to land some of the best young talent around and hope Moleiro will follow in the footsteps of another Spanish star Gabri Veiga, who currently represents Al-Ahli.

Should Moleiro head to Al-Hilal, then he would have the opportunity to play alongside stars such as Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Neymar is on Al-Hilal’s books too, though the Brazilian’s future is uncertain as his contract expires in June.

It will be interesting to see where Moleiro ends up next year. He could prioritise big earnings by heading to Saudi Arabia, or the potential to shine at the highest level by joining Arsenal.

Arsenal latest: Arteta defends star; Invincibles claim

Meanwhile, Arteta has spoken in support of struggling summer arrival Raheem Sterling.

Pundit Stan Collymore recently said Sterling has ‘stunk the place out’ at Arsenal and is already ‘one of the flops of the season’.

However, Arteta has admitted the winger’s lack of minutes is ‘down to me’. The manager also praised Sterling’s ‘exceptional’ commitment.

Arsenal got back to their best on Saturday as they thrashed West Ham United 5-2 away from home.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermaine Defoe has revealed Arsenal ‘reminds me of the Invincibles’.

While Liverpool have been ‘flying’, Defoe has told Arsenal to ‘focus on themselves’ as they try to close the gap.

