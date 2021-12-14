Savage Arsenal statement skewers Aubameyang; identity of new captain hinted

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club’s captaincy and the wording of their statement in particular caught the eye.

Aubameyang was axed from Arsenal’s squad to face Southampton on Saturday following a disciplinary breach. The Daily Mail shed light on the situation, claiming Aubameyang had travelled to France on Wednesday to collect his sick mother.

But instead of returning later that evening as planned, he flew back a day later on Thursday. That then had implications on the club’s Covid-19 protocols.

That incident is somewhat similar to the one that saw Aubameyang dropped for the north London derby with Tottenham in March.

On that occasion, the Gabon marksman reported late for the crunch clash. The Athletic’s article at the time stated it was not the first time he had reported late that season.

With a history of misdemeanours under his belt, Arsenal have now decided to strip Aubameyang of the armband.

The news was broken on the club’s official website and the wording used hinted at the club’s strong disappointment in the forward.

The statement mentioned his “latest” disciplinary breach, thus referencing the fact Aubameyang has strayed before. Furthermore, it stressed the club expected better from Aubameyang “particularly” given his status as skipper.

Additionally, the statement confirmed Aubameyang will not be considered for selection for their league clash with West Ham on Wednesday night.

Arsenal statement in full

The Arsenal statement read: “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

A decision on who will take the armband is yet to be made. However, the Mirror revealed a particular moment during their victory over Southampton showed one player possesses superb leadership abilities.

Potential Aubameyang replacement sees price rise

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham have been told to stump up a further €20million for a highly rated striker, according to reports.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are looking at Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as a potential solution to their striking conundrum. The hitman is on 17 goals from just 18 appearances in the current campaign.

Arsenal have previously been preparing a bid worth €80m (£68m). But Goal, citing reports in Italy, write that it will not be sufficient.

The Serbian’s price tag has risen to €100m (£85m) in recent weeks. That is because of Vlahovic’s electric form in Serie A.

He is on seven goals in his last five outings. He has managed braces in victories over AC Milan and Salernitana since November 19.

Despite the links, Fiorentina chief Rocco Commisso is keen to remind everyone that Vlahovic is their property right now.

