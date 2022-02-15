Arsenal are ‘scouting’ Brazilian wonderkid Savio from Atletico Mineiro, and his contract status could see his future determined this summer.

Arsenal’s interest in Savio was first revealed last month. The 17-year-old operates primarily as a right winger, though is at ease on the left or playing central behind the striker. Savio has exceptional pace and great dribbling ability, hence the comparisons with Martinelli.

Fellow Brazilian Martinelli has taken great strides forward this season and has quickly established himself as a potent threat in Arsenal’s forward line.

What’s more, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gone and Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah free agents in the summer, Martinelli could be in line for a double promotion.

Now, ESPN (citing journalist Ekrem Konur), reaffirm the Gunners’ interest in Savio. They state Arsenal are ‘scouting’ the youngster, and the fact his contract expires in 2023 makes a summer swoop a distinct possibility.

Atletico Mineiro will not want to lose such a saleable asset for nothing. And according to Savio’s agent, the wonderkid’s future lays away from Atletico.

Arsenal named by Savio agent

Despite his blossoming talents, there is a feeling among the player’s camp that he is being overprotected. That has manifested itself in fewer appearances than Savio would’ve liked, and his agent namechecked Arsenal as a possible saviour last month.

“There are these surveys from Red Bull Bragantino and Arsenal, but nothing official. No offer has arrived for Savio,” representative Juliano Rodrigues said last month (via HITC).

Rodrigues then went on to explain how a permanent exit is the “ideal” solution.

“He needs to play to evolve. Atletico don’t play him. So the best thing would be a transfer, with Atletico getting part of the rights for a future sale (a sell-on clause).

“This way, Savio will be able to take off in his career, as he is one of the best players of his age in Brazilian football.

“Going out on loan now is not interesting. The ideal (thing) is to leave permanently.”

Arsenal ‘extremely interested’ in Coutinho hijack

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could face stiff competition to land Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal after a report deemed Arsenal and West Ham serious contenders.

The Brazilian, 29, has hit the ground running at Villa Park. Steven Gerrard’s side are paying £125,000 of Coutinho’s £380,000 weekly wages while on his six-month loan from Barcelona. It had been reported a £33m option to buy was included for the summer. Though it later transpired that amount was not fixed.

That led to the Birmingham Mail claiming a deal could in fact be forged for around £25m. Barcelona’s desperation to rid Coutinho’s colossal salary from their books has put them in a weak bargaining position.

However, according to Goal (citing the Spanish press), fierce competition is now expected from Arsenal and West Ham.

It’s stated the pair are both ‘extremely interested’ in hijacking a Villa move in the summer. For their part, Barcelona do not mind who they sell to. Given their financial woes, the outlet states they will sell to the team that ‘pays better’.

Given the Gerrard connection, common sense would dictate Villa remain the favourites. However, if they are unwilling to bid higher than their rivals, or offer as big of a contract, the door could be left ajar.

