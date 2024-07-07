Arsenal scout another classy Euros ace amid Calafiori push, but double exit ramps up

Arsenal are rivalling Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli for breakout Euro 2024 star Ferdi Kadioglu, though two players could soon leave the Emirates.

Arsenal’s current priority is to wrap up a deal for Riccardo Calafiori. The defender was brilliant for Bologna last season and his stock only rose as he was one of Italy’s rare positives during their disappointing Euros campaign.

Calafiori, who can play either as a centre-half or left-back, was linked with Liverpool and Juventus before Arsenal burst into the race recently.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea were initially hoping to beat Arsenal to Calafiori’s signing, but it emerged earlier on Sunday that the Gunners have brushed their London rivals aside by agreeing personal terms with the Serie A ace.

Before Arsenal can officially land Calafiori, they must agree a deal with Bologna. The Italian side are holding out for upwards of €50million (£42m), though Arsenal have yet to meet that asking price.

Calafiori is not the only defender Arsenal are eyeing, as CaughtOffside claim they have also restarted their pursuit of Kadioglu by scouting him.

Arsenal have been backed to sign the Fenerbahce left-back previously, and Edu once again sent scouts to watch him in action during Turkey’s match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Kadioglu has been brilliant all tournament and he put in another exciting performance against the Netherlands, but ultimately it was Ronald Koeman’s side who won 2-1 to reach the semi-finals.

Arsenal latest: Ferdi Kadioglu back on radar

Arsenal will face competition from Newcastle, Dortmund and Napoli in order to sign the 24-year-old, who was coincidentally born in the Netherlands.

Given where Kadioglu typically plays, Arsenal fans would be forgiven for questioning why the club needs to sign both him and Calafiori. But Kadioglu is versatile, just like his Italian counterpart, and can also thrive in the right-back and central midfield positions.

Therefore, by signing both Calafiori and Kadioglu, Mikel Arteta would be bolstering a number of positions for his Arsenal side.

Kadioglu is valued at €25-30m (£21-25m), which sets up the possibility of Arsenal completing the double signing of both him and Calafiori for a combined £67m.

While Kadioglu and Calafiori could both arrive in North London, one player has already departed.

Gunners exit confirmed

19-year-old winger Amario Cozier-Duberry left Arsenal at the end of June when his contract expired. Arsenal had offered the starlet fresh terms but he snubbed them as he felt he would pick up more senior game time elsewhere.

Cozier-Duberry has now signed for Arsenal’s Premier League competitors Brighton on a four-year contract.

Cozier-Duberry had offers from other Prem clubs, plus teams around Europe, but he felt his development would be best served at the Amex.

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that defender Jakub Kiwior could follow Cozier-Duberry out of Arsenal due to the impending arrival of Calafiori.

Kiwior operates in the same positions as Calafiori and will therefore fall down the pecking order if the latter officially joins.

Romano states that Arsenal will only consider ‘good proposals’ for Kiwior. They will accept a loan but only if it includes a mandatory buy-out clause in 2025.

At this stage, the Pole looks most likely to head back to Italy, should an Arsenal exit become a reality.

