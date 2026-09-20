Arsenal scouts wowed by Dortmund forward as Berta considers masterclass signing of Havertz clone

Arsenal have been assessing a number of attacking options as they continue to plan for the future, with Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Beier emerging as a player of interest, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners’ top attacking target during the summer was Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, but persuading the Argentine to return to England remains a difficult proposition given his desire to eventually join Barcelona.

With Alvarez proving a complicated option, Arsenal have continued to explore alternatives and Beier is one of the forwards who has caught their attention.

We understand Arsenal’s scouts have been impressed with Beier over the past 12 months and have been working extensively on potential attacking targets, with the Dortmund star now firmly on their radar.

Arsenal are also naturally keeping a close eye on Dortmund this season given they have their own player at the German club, with Ethan Nwaneri joining on loan during the summer.

The Gunners are closely monitoring Nwaneri’s progress as part of his development and, as a result, their scouting presence around Dortmund is likely to remain strong throughout the campaign.

That has also provided Arsenal with an opportunity to assess Beier at close quarters as they continue to explore attacking options.

Beier is most effective as a central striker but is also capable of operating out wide or as a No.10, with that versatility adding to his appeal.

The 23-year-old joined Dortmund in 2024 from Hoffenheim, with the Bundesliga giants paying around €30million to secure his services when he was regarded as one of Europe’s most highly-rated young forwards.

Since moving to Dortmund, Beier has contributed 20 goals and 14 assists, further strengthening his reputation as an intelligent and versatile attacking player.

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Beier playing style perfect fit for Arsenal

TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal’s scouts believe Beier could be an ideal fit for the Premier League, with his style drawing comparisons to current Gunners star Kai Havertz.

Both players are viewed as possessing the Raumdeuter style, with their movement, intelligence and ability to find space allowing them to influence games without necessarily operating as traditional No.9s.

That versatility is understood to be one of the reasons Beier has caught Arsenal’s attention as they continue to explore attacking options.

The Gunners have been assessing their forward options and see Beier as a player capable of offering flexibility across multiple positions.

While his natural role is through the middle, his ability to play on either flank or behind the striker gives him the tactical versatility to fit into different attacking systems.

Beier’s performances for Dortmund over the past year have also strengthened the belief within Arsenal’s scouting department that he could make the transition to English football.

However, sources indicate that Arsenal are not alone in monitoring the forward.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both checked on Beier during the summer as Premier League interest in the Dortmund star began to develop.

Beier remains an important player for Dortmund, but the growing attention from England means his future could become one to watch if Arsenal or another Premier League club decides to turn their interest into a formal approach.

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