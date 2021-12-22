An Arsenal star who Mikel Arteta can’t find a place for has emerged as an ideal solution to rescue fellow Premier League side Watford’s season, per a report.

The Gunners splashed the cash last summer, buying players across multiple areas of their squad. The defensive ranks saw the most changes, with Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares all signed.

White and Tomiyasu have quickly installed themselves as undroppable regulars in Arteta’s side. Tavares, meanwhile, has given Kieran Tierney more headaches than many would have predicted.

Combined, the trio have helped turn what was a weakness into a strength. Though they have also ensured the future of Sead Kolasinac will likely lay away from the Emirates.

According to the Telegraph, Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is eyeing a move for the versatile defender.

Kolasinac was loaned out to Schalke last season and had been expected to make the move permanent over the summer. However, the German club’s relegation meant triggering his option was no longer viable.

The 28-year-old therefore returned to Arsenal for the current campaign, but has featured more for Bosnia than the Gunners this season.

Kolasinac exit makes sense for both clubs

Nevertheless, Hornets boss Ranieri is reportedly considering a January raid, and per the Telegraph, Arsenal could play ball.

They state Ranieri is desperate to ‘sign a centre-back next month’. The Italian’s wish is understandable given Watford are yet to keep a single league clean sheet this season.

Kolasinac – who can play centrally or on the left- will see his contract expire at the end of the season. However, he ‘could be allowed to leave’ on a permanent deal in January, according to the report.

Given he has become a bit-part player under Arteta, business between the two sides would make perfect sense on paper.

Second Arsenal exit a ‘formality’

Meanwhile, the transfer of one Arsenal loanee to a European side is reportedly ‘a formality’ amid his impressive form.

A number of Arsenal stars left on loan over the summer, including combative midfielder, Lucas Torreira. Thus far, the Uruguay international has been shining for Fiorentina this term.

Sport Witness, citing reports in Italy, call Torreira an ‘integral’ player for La Viola boss Vincenzo Italiano. He has made 15 league appearances so far, helping the side to reach sixth place.

Torreira’s most impressive outing came in the recent 2-2 draw with Sassuolo. He got a goal and an assist as Fiorentina made it four games unbeaten in Serie A.

Fiorentina chiefs love Torreira’s attitude and want to make him a permanent member of the squad. As such, they are ready to meet his €15m (£12.7m) price tag.

They will not hassle Arsenal to try and get it down, which makes a deal ‘a formality’.

