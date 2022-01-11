Arsenal look likely to terminate the contract of out-of-favour defender Sead Kolasinac, with the player wanted by French outfit Marseille.

The 28-year-old left-back has featured in just five games for the Gunners this term, only two of which have been in the Premier League. But with Kolasinac in the final six months of his contract, it means he can leave for nothing in the summer.

However, a report in the Daily Express states that the Gunners are willing to get the Bosnia international off their books and will terminate his deal this month so that he becomes a free agent straight away.

That scenario would then allow Marseille to get their man. It would also potentially create room for another defensive addition in north London.

Kolasinac has been at The Emirates since 2017 and has made 118 appearances, with 20 goal contributions.

The player returned to his old club Shalke for the second half of the 2020/21 season, And it now looks like another – more permanent – move will happen in the coming weeks before the window shuts on January 31.

Bruno Guimaraes addresses Arsenal move talk

Meanwhile, a Brazil midfielder has directly addressed rumours linking him with a transfer to Arsenal later this year.

Mikel Arteta, along with technical director Edu Gaspar, appears to be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements. That is despite Albert Sambi Lokonga’s summer move from Anderlecht.

22-year-old Lokonga is yet to make a significant impact and has failed to appear in Arsenal’s last four Premier League games.

Arteta tends to rely on the experienced duo of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. However, the latter will be unavailable for several matches as he is representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The club’s midfield options have recently gotten weaker, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles joining Roma on loan. And with Mohamed Elneny set to leave the Emirates when his contract expires this summer, it’s no surprise midfielders are being linked.

ESPN journalist Julien Laurens claims the Gunners want Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz. But he is not the only Brazilian on their wish list.

Arsenal are admirers of Lyon ace Bruno Guimaraes, who is a vital part of the French club. He has been present in all but one of their Ligue 1 matches this term.

Bruno flattered by interest

The 24-year-old impressed at the Tokyo Olympics as Brazil took home gold. And he reckons that triumph is one of the reasons Arsenal are sniffing around.

“It’s normal, even more in the window period,” Guimaraes said (via Sport Witness).

“When you’re an Olympic champion, you have a good season individually, you’re called up to the national team… it’s normal things in football. I don’t even like to think too much.”

Guimaraes then revealed how he distances himself from the rumours – by relying on his entourage. “I leave it more to my agents, for them to solve,” the star added. “My objective is to take Lyon to the place where they deserve. We’re in the round of 16 of the Europa League, it’s a title that Lyon don’t have. Let’s fight hard to try to conquer it.”

