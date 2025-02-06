Arsenal are ‘set to make official in the coming months’ the signing of Nico Williams, with strong reports in Spain revealing how he has already agreed to join the Gunners and with details emerging of the huge package they have agreed to pay Athletic Bilbao for his signature.

The Gunners did not add to their squad in the winter window, despite making a bid to bring Ollie Watkins to Arsenal in a move that annoyed Aston Villa both in its timing – just hours before a crucial Champions League game against Celtic – and in its value, with details soon emerging about how Arsenal had tried it on with a cheeky £40m gambit.

As a result, it’s understood that just seven minutes elapsed between Arsenal making the offer and Villa rejecting it. And while the Gunners did not come back with an improved offer – reasons for which have since been explained – they continue to monitor the 29-year-old England striker ahead of the summer window.

While Arsenal will likely target a new No.9 in the months ahead, Arteta has already set the wheels in motion for two other summer swoops too. And while a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has already been put in place, the Gunners are now reported to be closing on a second raid on the Basque country – this time for wing sensation Williams.

Reports on deadline day already claimed Williams is ‘ready to accept’ a move to Emirates Stadium this summer; now Fichajes reports that Arsenal are ready to make a ‘multimillion-dollar investment to persuade the player’ who is now a ‘priority’ for Arteta this summer.

Further reports take it further saying the move is ‘set to be made official in the coming months’ and with the 24-times capped Spain winger set to sign off on a move to north London.

The report claims the Williams’ entourage ‘has already held several meetings with Arsenal, and everything points to the fact that the agreement between the two parties is practically closed’.

It’s also claimed Williams is agreeing to join Arsenal ahead of long-standing interest from Barcelona, who are far from happy after learning about the player’s imminent move.

And it states that Williams has been promised a ‘leading role in Mikel Arteta’s team’ and Barcelona seeing the deal ‘as a betrayal’ with the Catalan giants ‘very close to signing him last summer’.

The Athletic Bilbao star ‘has opted to accept Arsenal’s offer, which has caused discontent among the Barca board’ and following claims that their president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco had been ‘confident that Nico would wait’ for a move to the Nou Camp.

However, it’s claimed Athletic Club are powerless to prevent Williams’ transfer with the Gunners also having ‘decided to pay’ his €58m (£48.3m, $60.1m) release clause in his contract. Previous reports have stated that would need to be paid in full and at the time a move is triggered, though it was also reported earlier this week Arsenal could look to pay above that clause to spread the payments out over a longer and more favourable period of time.

Writing last month, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed Arteta is a huge fan of Williams and would love to bring him to north London.

‘Nico Williams has a host of suitors; Arsenal and Chelsea are high among them, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to sign Williams in this window but the finances involved make it highly unlikely and Williams is not agitating to leave Athletic Bilbao.

‘His release clause stands at just shy of €60million — it fluctuates with inflation — and would need to be paid in full. When the size of his salary is factored in, it becomes even more difficult. A summer transfer is more plausible.’

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s need to sign a new No.9 in the winter window and subsequent failure to land Watkins saw the Gunners linked with a shock late window move for former Chelsea man Alvaro Morata.

However, why the move did not come around, with the striker ultimately moving to Galatasaray, has now been explained.

At the same time, Arsenal continue to scour the market for a big-name striker to lead the line. And while Alexander Isak once again displayed his qualities against them on Wednesday night at St James’ Park, the valuation of the Swede looks likely to push him beyond their capabilities.

One man who could be targeted instead, however, is Martinez, with reports revealing the huge fee the Gunners are willing to offer Inter Milan for the Argentine.

Another big-name star linked with the Gunners is Jamal Musiala, but a big U-turn from the Bayern Munich star has now changed the course of his future.

