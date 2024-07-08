A perfect Arsenal transfer that will go hand-in-hand with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori is taking shape thanks to Inter Milan, according to a report.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Bologna and Italy defender, Riccardo Calafiori. The 22-year-old will earn roughly £65,000-a-week on a five-year deal if completing his move to the Emirates and talks between Arsenal and Bologna regarding the transfer fee have commenced.

Bologna hope to collect around €50m/£42.5m from the sale. The Serie A side are resigned to losing the player and with Calafiori keen to make the switch, the signs looks overwhelmingly positive for Arsenal.

Calafiori is equally adept at playing at left centre-back or left-back. If brought to north London he’d likely compete for the starting role at left-back and provide cover for Gabriel Magalhaes at left centre-back.

In effect he’s an upgrade on Jakub Kiwior who has filled the same role since his own arrival from Italy 18 months ago.

The Poland international has been hit and miss in a Gunners shirt and will be surplus to requirements if and when Calafiori arrives.

As such, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday night that there’s a very real chance Kiwior is moved on this window.

“Jakub Kiwior could leave Arsenal in case of good proposal, with Riccardo Calafiori close to joining,” Romano wrote on X.

“Understand there’s possibility for loan but only with a mandatory buy clause. Italian clubs are keeping close eye to the situation, no formal proposals yet.”

But according to a fresh update from Alfredo Pedula, Serie A giant Inter Milan are mobilising for Kiwior.

READ MORE: Arsenal to enter contract talks with elite star as Real Madrid join Prem titan in £120m chase

Kiwior and Inter a match made in heaven

Inter reportedly view Kiwior as the perfect signing for three reasons. His age (24) fits their recruitment criteria, he’s left-footed and Kiwior can also play in a back three which Inter field.

Another tick in Kiwior’s column Pedula did not mention is the fact he’s already well versed in Italian football having previously earned his move to Arsenal on the back of an excellent spell with Spezia.

Inter have reportedly made initial approaches for the move, though as yet any such deal is in its infancy.

In any case, the reporter stressed Arsenal must be willing to entertain offloading Kiwior via an initial loan spell for the deal to work.

But as Romano stated, the Gunners would be open to that route so long as the loan deal contains either an obligation or conditional obligation to buy.

Arsenal are understood to value Kiwior above the £20m mark and hope to recoup most if not all of the £21m fee they paid to Spezia.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal make contact for double Wolves raid that will force disgruntled £30m star out