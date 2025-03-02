Arsenal will sell Gabriel Martinelli this summer if a bid worth more than his market value comes in, according to reports.

Martinelli has managed 48 goals and 26 assists in 209 games for Arsenal since making his first-team debut in 2019. The left winger has played a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side getting back in the mix for Premier League titles.

Martinelli enjoyed great form in the 2022-23 season, notching 15 goals and five assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

However, his influence has gradually waned since then, both as a result of niggling injury problems and fierce competition for places.

Arteta can also utilise Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling on the left flank, while Arsenal are expected to enter the market for a versatile new winger this summer.

On Friday, the Mirror claimed that Arsenal could sell Martinelli or Trossard this summer to help fund a big summer transfer window.

The Athletic have since provided their information on Martinelli’s situation.

The Brazilian’s status in the Arsenal squad has changed this term and he is no longer considered unsellable as a result.

The Arsenal hierarchy will allow Martinelli to leave if a bid ‘in excess of his market value’ arrives. That is despite Arteta being a big fan of Martinelli and labelling him ‘incredible’ in October 2023 following victory over Manchester City.

The Gunners are not actively looking to sell Martinelli, but he is no longer as much of a key player as he was in previous seasons.

Saudis tracking Gabriel Martinelli situation

Arsenal could soon enter the market for a new left winger who can provide more goal contributions than the 23-year-old.

Exactly how much Arsenal value Martinelli at has yet to be revealed, though he has previously been rated as high as £70million.

When first revealing Arsenal’s stance over Martinelli and Trossard, the Mirror named Saudi Arabia as the former’s most likely destination.

Due to the Saudis’ colossal spending power, they would be able to pay over the odds for Martinelli. However, it must be noted that Martinelli would need some convincing before leaving top-level European football for the Middle East.

Arsenal transfers: U-turn on star; Zubimendi alternative

Meanwhile, Arsenal are supposedly willing to offer Thomas Partey a new contract, despite previously being open to selling him.

Arsenal appreciate Partey’s versatility, as he can play as a midfielder or at right-back, but they do want him to take a pay cut.

Even if Partey stays for another year, Arsenal need to land a new midfielder to become his successor.

Reports claim Arsenal are eyeing Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios as an alternative to top target Martin Zubimendi.

