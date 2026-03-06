Second source confirms superb Arsenal signing is DONE, but painful exit will follow

A second source has backed up our reporting on Arsenal sealing their first big signing of the upcoming summer, though a report claims a very high profile exit is now on the cards.

Arsenal are marching towards their first Premier League title since 2004, and given the nature of their squad, it could be the first of many.

The vast bulk of Arsenal’s best players are either in the prime of their careers, or still have their best years ahead.

The club’s biggest strength – aside from set pieces – is undoubtedly in defence. Mikel Arteta boasts an embarrassment of top quality options, and strengthened his hand last summer with the arrival of Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuador international is equally comfortable when operating at left-back or centre-back. He joined on an initial season-long loan, though the intention was always to turn the move permanent.

Arsenal paid Bayer Leverkusen a loan fee of €6m and inserted a mandatory purchase clause that would activate at the end of the current campaign worth €46m. In total the deal is worth €52m / £45.2m.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed in late-February that Arteta has personally instructed Arsenal to complete the deal. Understandably, Arteta is ecstatic with how Hincapie has fared so far.

Now, the latest from The Sun has echoed our reporting, stating: ‘Piero Hincapie is set to join Arsenal on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.’

They also claimed the reason Hincapie joined on an initial loan – just like David Raya did in 2023 before his deal was turned permanent too – was merely for accounting purposes.

Painful exit to follow?

Hincapie will sign a five-year contract upon completing the permanent switch, with personal terms already agreed. Leverkusen will get a 10 percent sell-on clause as part of the terms.

But while Arsenal fans will be overjoyed with the Hincapie news, The Telegraph state a high profile exit to help balance the books is expected not long into the summer window.

Arsenal are reaping the rewards from their colossal spending in recent years, but per the report, a major sale will be required and ‘discussions around who would yield the most lucrative sale’ are already underway.

It was then claimed the surprising figures of club captain Martin Odegaard and winger Gabriel Martinelli are among those being considered for the chop.

Three others coming under consideration are Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

