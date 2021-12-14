Secret Arsenal fears come true with ‘major disruption’ awaiting Arteta

The fears of senior coaching staff and some Arsenal players have been realised with Mikel Arteta now facing ‘major disruption’ if he strips Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy, per a report.

Aubameyang was left out of Arsenal’s squad to face Southampton on Saturday due to a disciplinary breach. Arteta remained tight-lipped on the root of the problem – both before and after the match.

However, the Athletic later revealed Aubameyang had been axed after reporting late following a trip abroad.

The Daily Mail shed further light on the situation, claiming Aubameyang had travelled to France on Wednesday to collect his sick mother. But instead of returning later that evening as planned, he flew back a day later on Thursday. That then had implications on the club’s Covid-19 protocols.

It was the latest in a string of incidents that has plagued Aubameyang’s time as captain of the club. As such, The Mirror speculated a new skipper could be installed after a particularly encouraging moment during the Saints clash.

However, the latest from the Daily Mail has revealed Arteta faces significant disruption if he strips Aubameyang of the armband.

They note Aubameyang holds sway within the dressing room and the bold decision could affect team harmony.

The pair’s relationship is described as little more than a ‘working’ one. The article cites ‘well-placed sources’ that claim Arteta and Aubameyang haven’t seen eye to eye on a number of fronts since the Spaniard took the reins.

Coaching staff’s fears realised

Arteta wasn’t the only one within the club to hold reservations about Aubameyang’s suitability for the role.

The Gabon international was made captain following the infamous Granit Xhaka fall0out in late-2019. Xhaka’s antics after being substituted versus Crystal Palace saw him relieved of his duties while Unai Emery was in charge.

Arteta left the armband on Aubameyang when taking over despite ‘pre-existing reservations from figures inside the club’ over Aubameyang being captain material.

Perhaps even more damning is the claim those reservations were also held by fellow players, not just staff.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta ‘expects new faces’ to arrive in January, and a report has lifted the lid on a potential double Juventus raid that would include Dejan Kulusevski.

Uncertainty over the futures of Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could leave Arteta desperately short of firepower. However, according to Spanish outlet Tódófíchájés, that could be remedied in January.

They report Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski could switch clubs with Juventus on board with a move. An initial loan deal is touted with a view to a permanent move in the summer. That type of deal echoes a previous report from Goal who stated the option would be set at around €35m.

La Repubblica claimed last week that Arsenal chief Edu was due to arrive in Turin this week to open Kulusevski negotiations. According to Tódófíchájés, ex-Gunner Aaron Ramsey could also be targeted.

Ramsey is speculated to be open to returning to the Emirates where he enjoyed his greatest success. Ramsey made his name in north London as a classy, goal scoring midfielder.

He could compete with the likes of Martin Odegaard in the No 10 position, or could operate further back in a box-to-box role. Either way, his experience would be invaluable to Arteta’s young side.

Another loan with an option to buy is touted and Juve would find offloading both stars ‘extremely satisfactory’. A €40m-€45m sum is stated as being required to seal both deals via their options in the summer. That would suggest Ramsey will cost €5m-€10m.

