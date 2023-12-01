‘I see myself here’ – Elite striker douses Arsenal move in flames even after £86m reveal

Dusan Vlahovic has revealed he sees himself remaining with Juventus even after it was revealed an £86million offer could see him depart as he’s at “one of the most important teams in the world”.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of top striker targets of late. Indeed, Robbie Savage recently told TEAMtalk they “need to be looking at” Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Vlahovic.

That’s as they can “add another 20-plus goals a season” which the pundit believes could make the difference in a title race. Had Arsenal scored those extra goals last season, they might well have pipped Manchester City to the title.

Each of the three names Savage mentioned are already on the north London outfit’s radar.

Toney has looked to be one of the main names on their shortlist for a while; the chances of signing Osimhen in January are slim, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stating his future “isn’t being decided now”.

While Arsenal failed to sign Vlahovic in January 2022, when he moved to Juventus, they’ve not given up in their pursuit.

Indeed, they’ve been heavily linked again of late, and it’s been revealed what it would take for them to land him.

It’s said Juventus could listen to offers for the striker and if Arsenal “come and put €100m (approx £86m) on the table” they could take it.

Vlahovic not ready to leave Juventus

But while the Serie A side might be tempted to accept an offer for their striker, it seems he’d dig his heels in, as he’s stated how happy he is to be playing for the club.

“I play in one of the most important teams in the world,” Vlahovic told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I am honoured and proud, for now I see myself here. I still have two-and-a-half years left on my contract, but we are in no hurry. [Cristiano] Giuntoli and my agent are already talking. I’m very happy to be here.”

With that being said, it might be difficult for Arsenal to convince him to move even if they were to drop the big £86million sum Juventus are looking for.

Arsenal have other options

Of course, they do have other options, with Toney at the top of that list.

However, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has detailed how he doesn’t want to lose his striker in January.

“I don’t want to lose Ivan Toney. I hope, and think, he’ll be a Brentford player on February 1,” he told the Evening Standard.

“For sure Ivan is fit and probably even more ambitious to get success. I’m convinced he will be absolutely on it.”

Given the feeling from the Bees is that he’ll remain, it might also be difficult for Arsenal to convince him to move.

READ MORE: Arsenal expect agreement after Ornstein confirms offer to defender; interest in Ajax star persists