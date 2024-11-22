Arsenal told sensational double signing that would bring Premier League AND Champions League glory

Arsenal have been told to sign Rafael Leao and another top star

A former Arsenal star has urged the Gunners to sign elite stars wanted by Chelsea and Barcelona in order to reach ‘the next level’.

Arsenal have developed hugely under Mikel Arteta’s guidance in recent years. After previously finishing as low as eighth in the Premier League, they have pushed Manchester City hard for the title in each of the last two full campaigns.

However, Arsenal have narrowly lost out to City on both occasions, and they are showing signs of fatigue this term.

Arteta’s side sit fourth, having won five out of 11 league games so far.

Emmanuel Petit, who made 118 appearances for Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, has now sent his former club advice.

Petit wants Arsenal to beat Chelsea to the capture of lethal striker Victor Osimhen and also bring in Barcelona-linked winger Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

The pundit thinks these signings would make Arsenal serious contenders for both Premier League and Champions League success.

“My dream signings for Arsenal to win major silverware are Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao,” Petit said in a new interview (via Goal).

“They need a striker like Osimhen and Leao would be perfect in a rotation with Gabriel Martinelli, they need that competition.

“I’ve said before that Arsenal don’t have the depth of other teams and that’s what they need to add.

“Those players would take Arsenal to the next level and make them a real threat in both the Premier League and Champions League under Mikel Arteta.”

Arsenal told to stun Chelsea, Barcelona

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and the Turkish giants hope to sign him permanently.

However, the Nigerian would rather sign for a truly elite club next, and he would find it hard to turn down Arsenal’s advances.

Chelsea and Newcastle United could provide Arsenal with competition for Osimhen, whose new release clause stands at €75million (£62.4m / $78m).

Leao, meanwhile, is a top candidate to fill the left winger void at Barca.

The Portugal star has emerged into one of the most exciting wingers in the world and has notched three goals and five assists in 14 appearances for Milan this season.

It will be interesting to see if Leao appears on Arsenal’s radar as they hunt a left winger who can provide competition for Martinelli.

Leao will not come cheap, as previous reports have stated Milan want €80-90m (up to £74.9m / $93.6m) for their star attacker.

However, the capture of Declan Rice showed that Arsenal are willing to pay big money to land their top targets, and Leao may end up falling into that category.

Arsenal latest: Real Madrid link; star’s new contract

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz in case the attacker becomes available for transfer.

Diaz is ‘unhappy’ with his situation at Madrid as he is largely being used as a substitute rather than as a regular starter.

This has alerted Arsenal, though Tottenham and Newcastle are also in the frame for the 25-year-old playmaker.

Separate reports have revealed that Arsenal are poised to offer Leandro Trossard a bumper new contract.

Arsenal chiefs have entered talks with Trossard’s entourage about a new deal which will include a pay rise.

That is despite the winger’s dip in form and the fact he turns 30 next month.

