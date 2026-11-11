Arsenal raise stakes to sign Real Madrid sensation in January – Zubimendi is key to deal

Real Madrid star Endrick (right), seen here with Arda Guler and, inset, Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Martin Zubimendi, with intermediaries floating the idea that the Arsenal midfielder could help the Gunners prise one of the most talented young stars away from the Spanish giants, TEAMtalk understands.

Arsenal have long since identified Brazilian talent Endrick as a player they would love to bring to North London – and we can reveal they are pushing hard behind the scenes to bring the 20-year-old to North London, with Mikel Arteta’s side viewing him as a player who could help solve their issues on the left side of their attack.

Sources already revealed on October 31 that Arsenal are open to signing the forward, who is considered capable of making a major impact in the Premier League.

One of Endrick’s biggest attractions is his versatility. While Arsenal see him as someone who can improve their options from the left, he also has the quality to operate centrally at a high level, another Arteta wants to improve.

Sources indicate that Arsenal believe the Brazilian is ready to make the move and are working hard to establish whether a deal with Real Madrid can be reached.

The added complication is that Madrid remain keen to retain Endrick for the long term, despite the player’s growing frustration over his lack of opportunities and the very strong competition for places in Jose Mourinho’s forward line.

And with an opening emerging on the left side of Arsenal’s attack, the appeal over a move to north London is growing considerably…

READ NEXT: Arsenal reach final decision on completing Barcelona transfer in January – multiple sources

Endrick patience being tested by Real Madrid

The forward had previously considered moving to London with Chelsea before ultimately opting to join Real Madrid. A move to England was therefore already a possibility in his thinking before he committed to the Spanish giants.

However, Endrick is now facing a difficult situation at the Bernabeu. Madrid have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but the competition for places has left the Brazilian with little prospect of securing the regular minutes he wants.

He has started just one game this season, and the patience of the player and his camp is being pushed to the limit.

Sources have already revealed that Real Madrid are open to allowing Endrick to leave on loan, with Roma, AC Milan and Sporting CP among the clubs willing to take him without an option to buy.

That stance reflects Madrid’s determination to keep control of his long-term future and avoid losing one of their most highly-rated young talents permanently.

Arsenal, however, want to bring him in now and are prepared to explore a loan arrangement, but their preference is for a deal that includes an option to make the move permanent.

That is where Zubimendi could enter the picture…

How Zubimendi can help Arsenal land Real Madrid talent

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on November 3 that Zubimendi has reached a painful decision to leave Arsenal in January after falling significantly down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Spain international is a player Real Madrid admire enormously, having followed his development since his days at Real Sociedad. His availability could therefore offer an interesting route into negotiations over Endrick.

Intermediaries have put forward the possibility of Zubimendi moving in the opposite direction, with the idea being discussed as a potential way of helping Arsenal secure the Brazilian.

However, there is another complication, with Chelsea very much in contention for Zubimendi’s signature and Xabi Alonso keen on bringing the midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal would clearly prefer Zubimendi to move back to Spain rather than strengthen a London rival, although the player’s own position could make a move across the capital a realistic possibility.

We understand that Zubimendi is settled in London and would have no qualms about remaining in the city by joining Chelsea, should that opportunity develop.

That could create an interesting situation for Arsenal, who would ideally like to see the midfielder head to Real Madrid, particularly given the potential for his availability to help them in their pursuit of Endrick.

But the Brazilian is the player Arsenal really want. They see him as someone who can make a major difference to their attacking options and believe he is ready for the next step in his career.

It remains to be seen whether Madrid would be prepared to consider a Zubimendi arrangement, particularly given their desire to keep Endrick at the club for the long term.

DON’T MISS: Arteta selects £100m January top target with Zubimendi sold in masterplan