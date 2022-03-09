Arsenal are expected to splash the cash this summer and a report has detailed how they could replace one winger with a far superior option in Serge Gnabry.

Mikel Arteta has the Gunners trending in the right direction. The absence of European football has undoubtedly aided their quest to secure fourth spot this season. Nevertheless, with those around them continually dropping points, Arsenal have burst into the position of favourites.

Securing Champions League football would do wonders for the club’s finances. Furthermore, it would enable them to land more proven and established options in the transfer market.

And according to Football London, that scenario could unfold in the form of re-signing German winger Serge Gnabry.

The 26-year-old left Arsenal in 2016 and has since developed into an elite operator out wide. Gnabry currently plies his trade with Bayern Munich, though his stint in Bavaria may be coming to an end.

Gnabry’s contract with the German giant expires in the summer of 2023. He will thus have only 12 months remaining when the season concludes and Football London state talks over a new contract are ‘stalling’.

Gnabry ’50/50′ to leave Bayern

Gnabry has always spoken warmly of Arsenal in interviews since leaving the club. And with the likes of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman on the books, Bayern may decide to cut bait this summer if Gnabry can’t be pinned down to club-favourable terms.

What’s more, Sky Sports have rated Gnabry’s chances of remaining at Bayern at ’50/50′. All that combined sees Football London talk up a Gnabry return to north London with majority owner Stan Kroenke reportedly poised to sanction a ‘significant summer outlay’ in the market.

Arsenal would further boost their appeal if they had Champions League football to offer. At present, they sit in fourth spot and have three games in hand over the teams in fifth and sixth.

However, the article notes Gnabry would not return unless his minutes were guaranteed. With Bukayo Saka excelling on one flank, that would put Gnabry in direct competition with Nicolas Pepe.

Regardless, the Ivorian has never truly hit the heights at the Emirates. As such, Football London conclude he could be sold to clear the deck for Gnabry’s arrival. Pepe was reportedly in Lyon and Marseille’s sights in January.

Juventus could scupper Arsenal U-turn

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette could have more than just a contract offer from Arsenal to consider after reports revealed he is being targeted abroad.

Lacazette has entered the final few months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium. It remains unclear whether he will sign a new deal or not. The club could have concerns about the situation after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s drop-off in form in between his contract extension in a similar scenario and recent exit.

In fact, reports have claimed that talks with Lacazette would have to wait until the summer, while Arsenal mull over their options. But his recent upturn in form has prompted speculation they could accelerate their plans.

The French striker is already able to speak to clubs outside England about a free transfer for next season and beyond. One that could show an interest, according to Calciomercato, is Juventus.

The Turin club could be about to lose Paolo Dybala to free agency, with today’s Paper Talk indicating Man Utd are in the mix.

Juventus did sign Dusan Vlahovic in January, though it’s suggested they want another addition to providereliable back-up to the Serbian. Lacazette could fit that bill.

