Sergi Roberto is set to leave Barcelona in the summer and Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to snap him up.

Roberto has given Barcelona more than a decade of service, but his time there is coming to a conclusion. The 30-year-old is ready to consider a new challenge away from Camp Nou.

Barcelona are aiming to make a signing in one of the positions he covers in, right-back. In that regard, they have their eyes on Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea for when his contract expires in the summer.

Subsequently – according to ARA – Roberto’s intentions of extending his own contract are decreasing. He too is going to become a free agent in June.

Unhappy with Barcelona’s plans to replace him, Roberto could continue his career elsewhere. In turn, Arsenal may have their best chance yet to sign someone they have long admired.

Roberto can play at right-back or in central midfield. Either role in the Arsenal squad would benefit from reinforcements.

They signed Takehiro Tomiyasu to bolster their full-back ranks in the summer. But they have let a number of backup options leave, so could do with more competition.

Their midfield is even shallower in terms of options. Mohamed Elneny is out of contract at the end of the season too, which will only add to their need.

Arsenal are now the most interested party in Roberto. However, Mikel Arteta could face competition from his former mentor Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola gave Roberto his breakthrough at Barcelona and has been tipped to take him to Manchester City for a reunion.

The Premier League champions have plenty of strength in depth, though. Perhaps he would find more gametime by moving to the Emirates Stadium as opposed to the Etihad.

Arsenal beating City for Sergi Roberto – but not Savio

While Arsenal have the upper hand in this transfer battle, City could thwart their attempts to sign Brazilian starlet Savio.

Journalist Ekrem Konur recently reported Arsenal had scouted 17-year-old Atletico Mineiro attacker Savio. The Brazilian is one of the hottest prospects in his home country right now, and has drawn comparisons with Gabriel Martinelli.

Now, Savio may get his wish for a bigger platform after the Guardian revealed Man City have tabled a bid.

The report – by Fabrizio Romano – stated the bid is worth €6.5m (£5.5m) plus add-ons. A sell-on clause would also sweeten the deal for Atletico.

There are even tentative plans in place for Savio’s first move if he were to join Man City. The report adds Dutch side PSV Eindhoven could take Savio on loan next season if he signs for City in the summer.

Romano confirmed interest from Arsenal and the Red Bull Group. He stated both entities had made an approach for Savio in December.

However, it is Man City who have made the first move, and negotiations with the new frontrunners are ongoing at present.

