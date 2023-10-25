Sergio Ramos raves over Arsenal after Sevilla defeat and makes Champions League prediction

Sergio Ramos claims that Arsenal are one of the best teams in the Champions League after Sevilla’s 2-1 defeat to the Gunners on Tuesday evening.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus were both on target as Arsenal secured a big three points in their bid to get through the group stage and into the last 16, although they were given a scare as the home side staged a late fightback.

And while Spanish legend Ramos took the positives from the loss he also reflected on how good Arsenal were by claiming Mikel Arteta’s men ‘currently play the best in Europe’ alongside LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Speaking after the loss, Ramos said: “In the end it is complicated because when you lose the conclusions you draw from it are almost all negative. But regardless of all that, I believe that the team can go home with a clear conscience having emptied itself on the field. In the end, the Champions League has those small details. Maybe we were penalised for that goal before the break, which emotionally I think hurt the team.

“Then the second, well, we try to react. We conceded a great goal from Jesus and from there I think the team was pushing, they continued to show that character. We scored the first, we tried to go for the second, but well, in the end, as we have said, it’s the small details.

“In one against one we had chances to hurt them, knowing that Arsenal are a team that wants to play football, that leaves a lot of space on the line to take advantage of those losses that we sometimes found, but we did not capitalise well enough.

Ramos gives respect to Gunners

“I think that in the end we played face to face, both against Real Madrid and Arsenal. It is true that it is difficult not to see a difference before we played the teams that, for me, currently play the best in Europe.

“And playing face to face with this type of team and knowing that they create from the back and want to create by playing football from the goalkeeper’s kick, is not easy.

“It is true that we need perhaps a little more time for people, the players, to learn more about this new system. But even so, I think the team has done quite a few things well, although football is ultimately a result, right? And you go home screwed but proud of knowing we have given everything within.”

Arsenal now top Group B with six points from their three games, with Lens in second spot on five points, and both Sevilla and PSV are on two points.

