Arsenal are close to tying up a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, and they will move swiftly onto another of their major summer targets once the Italian is confirmed.

The Gunners are gearing up for another push for the Premier League title having lost out to Manchester City in the last two seasons, and Calafiori was their main transfer target to bolster the Arsenal defence this summer.

But despite links with a move for PSG man Fabian Ruiz if they sign Joao Neves. transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said his fellow Spanish Euro 2024 winner remains a key target at the Emirates Stadium and somebody manager Mikel Arteta is very keen to sign, with his price tag set at £21m. La Liga sides Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest.

Romano wrote for Caught Offside: “It’s finally Riccardo Calafiori time for Arsenal – the player is in London, everything is okay between Arsenal and Bologna in terms of exchanging and sending all the documents, they are signing the contracts, and then Calafiori will have his medical in London.

“Calafiori will then travel to the US to link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad and sign his contract until 2029, with no option for a further season beyond that. He’s set to earn €4m a season as a new Arsenal player, it’s all set to go through.”

Arsenal hope to beat Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to midfield star

Discussing their next move, Romano continued: “After that, Arsenal will focus on Mikel Merino. Arsenal have been having conversations on the player side and they are prepared to attack the situation on the club side as well once they’ve completed the formal part of the Calafiori deal.

“There’s still no official bid from Arsenal to Real Sociedad, while we also know about interest from Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“Still, Arsenal are preparing their move, with Merino remaining high on the Gunners’ list as they prepare to focus on strengthening their midfield, though he’s not the only one being considered. Merino is one of the names they like, and then we’ll have to see how conversations with Real Sociedad will go.”

Adding more meat to the bones on X, formerly Twitter, Romano continued: “Arsenal are prepared to advance in talks with Mikel Merino’s camp next week, after positive contacts.

“He’s not only name on [the] list but well positioned; price tag requested by Real Sociedad will be key.

“Arteta appreciates him; as soon as ESR leaves, Arsenal can proceed.”

The Gunners have so far only brought in David Raya so far this summer, paying Brentford £27m to turn his loan move last summer into a permanent arrangement.

However, with the transfer window about to enter its final month, the Gunners are ready to add more additions to their mix and furnish Arteta – who is personally behind the move for Merino – with further signings to hopefully ensure they can go one better than last season’s runners up position in the Premier League.

Merino, 28, scored a crucial goal to help Spain to glory over the summer, netting an extra time header in the quarter-final with Germany. He would also return to the Premier League with a point to prove after a mixed and short-lived spell at Newcastle United in 2017/18.