Serie A striker Mikel Arteta loves told to brutally snub Man Utd in favour of Arsenal switch

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been urged to reject a move to Manchester United in favour of signing for Arsenal where Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of the youngster.

Zirkzee has been told that Arsenal would be a great fit for a player of his qualities.

Arsenal and Manchester United are both looking to beef up their attack over the summer.

Zirkzee has emerged as a top target for both clubs after his start to life in Serie A saw the Dutch forward net 11 goals for Bologna in 34 appearances.

Amid speculation that he is available for £34 million several top clubs across Europe have shown an interest in the former Bayern Munich man.

Frank de Boer tells Joshua Zirkzee to join Arsenal

Frank de Boer has urged his young compatriot to join Arsenal over a potential move to Manchester United or Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

De Boer believes that the patience shown by Arsenal and Mikel Arteta and their desire to sustain the push for a Premier League title make the North Londoners a perfect fit for Zirkzee.

“I have great respect for Arsenal, they have patience, for example they had it with Arteta who didn’t start well,” De Boer said.

“In some clubs, if it happens like this you are already out. And he has played very well in the last two years, Inter also play well.

“If I have to say someone I prefer Arsenal because they have the patience to wait for him and give him confidence.”

Some have urged Arsenal to hold off on a transfer swoop for Zirkzee, unsure if he is the type of player who could make a material difference to the club’s big push to unseat Manchester City as Premier League champions.

However, with interest intensifying from the likes of Inter Milan, Arsenal might not get another chance to sign Zirkzee for the currently mooted fee.

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti is among the player’s more vocal admirers.

“Zirkzee is a great champion. We are talking about a young, talented, intelligent, physically very strong player,” Zanetti said.

“Someone like that would be useful to any great team aiming for important goals.”

Bayern Munich hold the keys to striker’s future

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio believes that Zirkzee’s future may well hinge on whether or not Bayern Munich choose to exercise their buy-back clause on the rising Dutch Star.

“For the way Arsenal play, I think Joshua Zirkzee could be perfect for them. I know he’s on their list, but I don’t know if he’s the priority.

“He is also on the radar of Juventus and Milan, and at the moment he is the perfect young striker for all of them.

“But Zirkzee has a strange situation with his contract, as Bayern have the option to buy him back for 40 million euros, but if Bologna sell him to other clubs, they will only get 60 percent of the transfer fee.

“It depends on whether Bayern decide to buy him back or not. It depends on who decides to sell him – Bayern or Bologna. So it is a difficult situation in this matter.”

