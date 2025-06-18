Benjamin Sesko’s agent has addressed Arsenal’s interest in the RB Leipzig star, while revealing his “special” request over a possible transfer.

The Slovenian international has been one of the most prolific number nines in Europe over the past two seasons, scoring 39 goals in 87 matches for the German side.

That has led to links with Arsenal, among others, as Mikel Arteta’s team target a centre-forward who can help them end their 21-year Premier League trophy drought.

The 22-year-old seems set to leave Leipzig in the coming weeks or months after they failed to secure Champions League football next season.

Now, his agent, Elvis Basanovic, has responded to speculation over a Gunners switch, how good the former Red Bull Salzburg starlet is, and what a club needs to do to convince him to join.

When asked if Arsenal’s search for a striker was between Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, he told GIVEMESPORT contributor Fabrizio Romano: “Well, thanks for the question.

“I got many similar questions in last days! It’s not correct to speak about names of clubs that are interested in Sesko. But maybe it is right to clarify a few things.”

Sesko hailed as a ‘special striker’

At a time when Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Sesko, although work still needs to be done to get this over the line, Basanovic has sung the praises of the forward.

He also said that the player will only leave the Bundesliga outfit if they find a team, a project, and a manager that is “special”.

The agent added: “Let me tell you: Sesko is not competing with anyone. It’s him vs him every day. We have a clear plan for the future and media speculation doesn’t affect us.

“Well, his numbers at his age compared to some strikers with already great careers at his age are confirming my words. He will move from RB Leipzig only when we recognise a special club, a special project with a special coach.”

Incidentally, TEAMtalk previously revealed that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Sesko, whose contract at Leipzig runs until the summer of 2029.

