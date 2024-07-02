Arsenal are set to sign David Raya and remain interested in Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal are looking to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title and work is already well underway on transfers behind the scenes.

The Gunners missed out on top spot by just two points last season and Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster several positions ahead of the coming campaign.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are set to get one piece of business done imminently, with the club ‘set to announce’ the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya – their first addition of the summer.

According to The Sun, they have activated the £27m purchase option in their loan agreement with Brentford, so he can now be considered an Arsenal player.

The 28-year-old performed well last season in a campaign that saw him replace Aaron Ramsdale as Arteta’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates as he looks for more consistent playing time elsewhere.

Chelsea and Wolves have previously been linked with the England international, who is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024 but is yet to feature in the tournament.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are considering signing Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia as a replacement for Ramsdale.

What’s certain, though, is that Raya will be playing in a Gunners shirt again in the coming season, this time on a permanent deal.

Arsenal eye Riccardo Calafiori

A new keeper isn’t the only thing on Arteta’s wishlist though, with the manager keen to bring in a new centre-back this summer, per reports.

He is more than happy with his centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes but wants more competition for the duo in case of an injury, which has happened on a couple of occassions over the past two campaigns.

Riccardo Calafiori, who was impressive for Italy before they were knocked out of the Euros, is one player Arsenal, along with Chelsea are keen on signing.

The Bologna defender has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus this summer as his former manager Thiago Motta is keen on a reunion at the Allianz Stadium.

Calafiori can play as a centre-back or left-back, which would come in handy for Arsenal.

Reports from Italy suggest Calafiori’s preference is to join Juventus this summer but he would be ‘open’ to a Premier League move should that opportunity not materialise.

Bologna, meanwhile, are keen to keep the 22-year-old and given he’s under contract until 2027, will only allow him to leave for a big fee.

It’s suggested that Arsenal would need to pay at around £40m to sign Calafiori. Interestingly, Juventus could turn to Gunners star Jakub Kiwior if they miss out on the Italian defender.

