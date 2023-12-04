Alan Shearer insists £45m Arsenal star ‘has to improve’ as glaring weakness is identified

Alan Shearer has singled out one of Arsenal’s starting players following their triumph against Wolves with the pundit explaining why he thinks there’s obvious room for improvement.

Wolves gave Arsenal a late scare at the weekend as Matheus Cunha scored late on, but the Gunners managed to hang on for all three points. The result leaves Arsenal at the top of the table, having collected 33 points from their opening 14 matches.

While Arsenal boast a lead at the top of the Premier League table, Shearer still thinks that Gabriel Jesus will need to up his game if they are going to get over the line.

There’s no doubt that the Brazilian forward is a technically brilliant footballer, but his lack of goals has been scrutinised. This season the 26-year-old has only scored one league goal and Shearer thinks this will have to improve.

“He’s not a goalscorer, he never has been. When you look at his numbers, he brings more to Arsenal’s game than goals, he’s got one in nine this season. That will improve and that has to improve,” Shearer explained on Match of the Day.

“I’m not going to say they can’t win the league without having a 20-goal striker because (Manchester) City did it with (Ilkay) Gundogan when he got 14 or 15 I think. Chelsea did it with (Frank) Lampard when he had 14 or 15.

“So, it can be done but this Arsenal team, I mean other players are going to have to chip in as they’re doing for them to maintain their challenge and indeed if they are going to go on and win in.”

Jesus brings more than just goals

While the Brazilian is yet to find his scoring boots in the Premier League, he has looked sharp in the Champions League. In four appearances, Jesus has four goals and two assists in Europe this season.

Although his scoring numbers haven’t been brilliant in the league this time around, he does bring plenty of other important factors to the table.

“There’s lots to admire about Jesus,” fellow Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy added.

“He’s physically very good with and without the ball. He’s got great feet, he’s unselfish, he brings other people into play. He does chip in but arguably not enough. This is what he’s really at.

“He’s strong, he’s got great feet and very hard to get the ball off. He’s always showing for others and as we saw there, that leads to the first goal and he was involved in everything good in the first half. Again, taking up good positions. Here, little give and go, super touch from Jesus.”

Arsenal signed Jesus from Man City for a reported fee of £45million back in 2022. Since making the switch, Jesus has scored 16 goals in 46 matches for the Gunners.

