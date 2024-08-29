Arsenal in shock late move for Premier League captain after ideal Arteta swoop ‘stalls’

Arsenal are planning a surprise late move for Bournemouth star Neto after another transfer hit an ‘impasse’, according to a trusted source.

Arsenal have had another successful transfer window, having offloaded players who were not needed by Mikel Arteta and also improved their Financial Fair Play standing by selling academy graduates such as Emile Smith Rowe and Charlie Patino, with Eddie Nketiah up next.

In order to give Arteta a better chance of winning the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City, Arsenal sporting director Edu has completed three key senior signings.

David Raya’s loan move from Brentford has been made permanent for an extra £27m, and the Gunners followed that up with the £42m signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Spain’s Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino has also arrived at the Emirates from Real Sociedad for an initial €33.5m (£28.1m), which could rise to €38.5m (£32.4m) through add-ons.

While Raya has joined Arsenal permanently, Arsenal are not done revamping their goalkeeper ranks. They have previously set their sights on Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia as a replacement for backup Aaron Ramsdale, who is poised to join Southampton.

However, according to The Athletic, Espanyol have no intention of selling Garcia to Arsenal for less than his €30m (£25.2m) release clause.

Arsenal do not believe the Spaniard is worth that much. The two clubs have hit an ‘impasse’ and negotiations have ‘stalled’ as a result.

Arsenal transfers: Left-field target at Bournemouth emerges

Arsenal are well aware that Arteta wants a reliable keeper who can provide cover and competition for Raya, and they are determined to solve this issue before the transfer window shuts.

The report adds that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a shock loan swoop for Bournemouth captain Neto, 35.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to forge an agreement with Bournemouth for Neto. The Brazilian is Bournemouth’s skipper and was their first-choice keeper last season, though things have changed recently.

Neto is no longer guaranteed to be No 1 at the Vitality Stadium after Bournemouth signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Neto is not the only Prem star Arsenal are considering making an offer for, either. TEAMtalk can provide the latest on Raheem Sterling after Arteta’s side were offered the chance to ruin Manchester United’s move for the Chelsea winger.

