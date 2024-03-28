Arsenal are reportedly planning a shock move to bring their former star Ismael Bennacer back to the club this summer but the alleged cost of the deal will likely give Edu palpitations and amid claims the end is in sight for another of the club’s costly signings.

The Gunners are right in the mix to win two of the game’s biggest prizes this season, being top of the table in the Premier League with just 10 matches left, while they have also been paired with Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Now in the business end of the season, Arsenal supporters will hope they can go one better in the title race compared to last year at least and also hope they can end Harry Kane’s trophy hopes once again in their European match-up.

Next up in the Premier League is a titanic tussle against three-time reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad; victory in the match would go a long way to a first title coronation in 20 years, though any win at the Cityzens’ fortress is always a massive ask.

AGREE OR DISAGREE? Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool, Man City to win the Premier League title

Regardless of how this season pans out, Edu and Mikel Arteta are busy making plans for the next phase of Arsenal’s rebuilding. The club has made enormous strides under the pair, but as with any top football club, you can’t afford to keep still and there is always room for improvement.

With that in mind, the Gunners are set to focus their summer transfer plans on two major signings: a new midfielder and a new striker.

Preparations for a new No 9 are already underway with the Gunners having drawn up a ‘longlist’ of 10 top-tier striker targets.

Arsenal set to re-sign Ismael Bennacer as price tag is revealed

In terms of a new central midfielder, the Gunners have a number of options in mind and finding a new partner for Declan Rice is likely to be a major part of the club’s transfer plans.

A number of names have been touted already as potential options with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich both seemingly among the names being considered.

But strong new reports in the Italian media on Thursday now claim Arsenal are taking a strong interest in re-signing their former star Bennacer, who departed Emirates Stadium in 2016 and having made just one senior appearance for the Gunners.

Having initially joined Empoli on a cut-price deal, Bennacer went on to sign for AC Milan in summer 2019 for an initial €16m fee.

And that move has paid serious dividends with the Algerian establishing himself as one of the leading midfielders in Serie A.

Indeed, while his season has been largely disrupted by a knee injury – only making his first appearance of the campain in December – he has since been linked with a move to Manchester City.

However, Calciomercato claims the strongest interest comes from Arsenal and, having reportedly made an initial enquiry for his services, have now been told of the price needed to lure him away.

And per the Italian outlet, Milan are willing to consider his departure if their €50m (£42.8m) valuation is met.

That is something the Gunners are said to be considering, though, having allowed the 26-year-old to leave for a nominal fee, will not be seen as great business sense by the north London giants.

Partey time over for Arsenal star Thomas?

The need for a new midfielder is a pressing one for Arsenal what with Mohamed Elneny due to depart as a free agent and with Jorginho’s deal also due to expire and his agent firing a warning to the Gunners of the three sides all looking to snap the Italy star up as a free agent.

By widespread reports, Artetra would like to keep Jorginho on to an extension, though the fact they are yet to open talks with his agent may suggest otherwise.

Furthermore, it’s also been suggested that Arteta and Edu are seeking a new midfielder as an upgrade for Thomas Partey, who has endured a difficult time of things of late in north London.

The £45m (€50m) signing from Atletico Madrid in 2020 has managed just seven appearances this season, having been hampered by a series of frustrating injuries.

Publicly, Arteta has gone on record to place his trust in the Ghanaian. However, at 30-years-of-age and, with his deal due to expire in 2025, it seems Arsenal are planning for life after the star, who has become a faded force and is someone the Gunners can no longer rely on.

Partey has found himself linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and it would come as no surprise were Arsenal to let him move on this summer.

Commanding reported wages of £200,000 a week (£10.4m per year) the Gunners would make a sizeable saving by moving him on with the cash set to be reinvested into his replacement. It remains to be seen if Bennacer proves to be that man.

DON’T MISS: Five realistic transfers Arsenal can make to topple Man City, Liverpool and become kings of England