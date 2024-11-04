Arsenal sporting director Edu has officially resigned from his position and agreed a deal in principle to take up a role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Precise details of the role are yet to be confirmed and a formal deal is still to be finalised, but Arsenal confirmed the news – understood to be entirely Edu‘s decision – in a statement on Monday evening.

Indeed, TT reported earlier on Monday the real reasons behind the Brazilian’s decision to walk away from The Emirates.

And now Arsenal have confirmed his exit: “Edu has resigned from his position as our sporting director. Edu, our former player and Invincible, re-joined us in the role of technical director in July 2019. He progressed through the club and was promoted to sporting director in November 2022, where he oversaw men’s, women’s and academy football.

“We thank Edu for the part he has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with the values of Arsenal in his heart.”

While Arsenal are disappointed to see their former midfielder leave, it’s claimed that reports of a power struggle at the club are untrue. Indeed, Edu wants to take on a new challenge and role after years in a sporting director/technical director capacity at club and international level.

He previously worked at Corinthians and Brazil in a similar position and the role he would be taking on under Marinakis is not one many football organisations have.

Marinakis’ group of clubs includes Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave, while they are also looking to but a fourth club in Europe.

READ MORE ➡️ Ranking EVERY Arsenal signing under Edu from worst to best after shock exit decision

Edu says his Arsenal goodbyes

Edu, who has spent the last five years back in north London, added: “This was an incredibly hard decision to make.

“Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

The 46-year-old has been responsible for the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, while he helped offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke added: “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone.

“Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Latest Arsenal news: Isak emerges as top striker target / PSG step up Saliba pursuit

Arsenal have identified Newcastle star Alexander Isak as their top transfer target as they aim to bring in a world-class striker, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus and the Gunners have drawn up a shortlist of players who suit the profile they’re looking for.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that Isak is keen to join a club who are competing for trophies regularly and consistently qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain have reportedly ‘offered’ Arsenal £80million for the services of centre-back William Saliba, which is an offer described as ‘hard to refuse’.

IN FOCUS: Arsenal’s most expensive signings of the Edu era