Shock suitors ‘dream’ of signing Arsenal star in £33m deal

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus continues to be linked with a transfer away from the Emirates, with Brazilian club Palmeiras reportedly in the mix for his capture in a surprise deal.

As per Brazilian source Bola VIP, Palmeiras ‘dream’ of completing a blockbuster deal to take Jesus back to his home country. Palmeiras have qualified for next year’s expanded Club World Cup, having won the Copa Libertadores in 2021, and they want to prepare for the competition by signing an elite player such as Jesus.

Palmeiras chiefs have decided on the 27-year-old Arsenal man as their No 1 target to strengthen their centre-forward ranks.

The South American outfit, who helped develop Jesus prior to his switch to Manchester City in January 2017, believe they can strike an agreement with Arsenal by offering £33.4million (€40m / US$44.7m).

A transfer at that price would see Arsenal take a financial hit on the 64-cap Brazil international. Mikel Arteta’s side originally paid £45m (€53.9m / US$60.2m) to snare Jesus from Premier League rivals City in July 2022.

Brazil return would be surprising

Jesus was linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer after falling behind Kai Havertz in the striker pecking order last season.

Juventus and Saudi Arabian clubs took a look at the four-time Premier League champion, but he ended up staying in North London.

While Jesus would clearly like to start more often, it is unclear whether he would be open to leaving Europe altogether at this stage of his career.

Although, an emotional return to Palmeiras, where Jesus originally broke through as an exciting youngster, would be tempting for the player later in his career.

A move back to Brazil in 2025 would be very surprising, but Jesus may have to consider other opportunities to leave Arsenal next year.

Havertz currently has Arteta’s backing, while Arsenal are also expected to sign a lethal new striker at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Dusan Vlahovic remains of interest to Arsenal after they were previously beaten to his signing by Juventus.

Arsenal latest: Winger setback, Wirtz rumours

Meanwhile, Arsenal will struggle to sign Anthony Gordon as the winger has agreed a new contract with Newcastle United.

Liverpool have also chased the England star, but he is ready to pledge his allegiance to the Magpies.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Gordon’s new terms will run until June 2030. TEAMtalk understands that he will become one of Newcastle’s best-paid players, too.

Arsenal are admirers of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, too.

On Friday, it was revealed that Liverpool will not provide competition for Wirtz, having decided to pursue different targets.

In another boost for Arsenal, the German media stated that the playmaker’s price tag has fallen from £125.1m (€150m / US$167.6m) to £83.4million (€100m / US$111.7m).

It will be far from straightforward to land Wirtz, however. European titans Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would both love to beat Arsenal to the 21-year-old.