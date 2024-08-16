Arsenal in shock transfer U-turn, as Arteta eyes lethal trio as main striker targets

Thomas Partey could reportedly stay at Arsenal this summer, despite plenty of speculation about an exit, while Mikel Arteta and Edu have drawn up an exciting three-man shortlist of striker options.

Partey only played 16 times for Arsenal last season as he was once again badly affected by injuries. Groin and hamstring problems kept the defensive midfielder out of action for large parts of the campaign and this saw Arteta largely use Jorginho in his absence.

Partey’s poor injury record, plus the fact he is now 31 years old and heading into the latter stage of his career, has forced Arsenal to enter the market for a new midfielder.

The Gunners were heavily linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi earlier this year, but they are instead close to landing his team-mate Mikel Merino.

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Sociedad over a £25-30m deal for Merino, having already agreed personal terms with the Spain star. The deal is taking longer than everyone would like though, forcing Merino to make a big decision.

With the 28-year-old is highly likely to join Arsenal, it had been expected that Partey would move on amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

But according to fresh reports emerging from Spain, Arteta has actually decided to keep the Ghanaian at the Emirates for another year.

Arteta has ‘dismissed’ any exit opportunities as he wants the strongest midfield possible to challenge Manchester City for Premier League and Champions League glory.

Arsenal transfer news: Partey to stay, as striker targets identified

As such, Merino could soon compete with the likes of Partey, Declan Rice, Jorginho and Martin Odegaard for a place in the Arsenal side.

Kai Havertz might also drop back from centre-forward and play in an advanced midfield role this season if the Gunners successfully capture a new striker.

Arsenal have been linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, though he would rather join Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain instead.

All is not lost for Edu and Arteta though, as the Arsenal chiefs have earmarked three top stars as potential additions up front.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, the striker shortlist includes Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord.

Gimenez has been a revelation since joining Feyenoord two years ago, and he notched 26 goals in 41 games last term.

Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur were tipped to submit an offer for the Eredivisie hitman, but they have signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth as an alternative.

Solanke’s move to Spurs could open the door for Arsenal to snare Gimenez, who has been given a €50m (£42.5m) price tag.

Arteta monitoring Gimenez, Gyokeres

Next up on Arsenal’s shortlist is Viktor Gyokeres, who has shone since moving to Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Arsenal cooled their interest in Gyokeres after he suffered a knee injury, but he has since recovered and they are now back on his trail.

The Swede has previously been valued at upwards of £80m, but Sporting are now willing to sell him for between £50-60m.

The third and final attacker Arsenal are looking at is Evan Ferguson of Brighton. The impressive 19-year-old is also being monitored by Manchester United and Chelsea.

Ferguson has brilliant potential, but he is not yet the finished product. Due to this, Arsenal fans would probably want to see a more proven striker such as Gimenez or Gyokeres join their side.

Jacobs adds that before they can sign one of Gimenez, Gyokeres or Ferguson, Arsenal must sell some of their current players, with Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson among those at risk of being axed.

