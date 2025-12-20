Arsenal are set to part ways with Gabriel Martinelli in what would be one of the biggest shocks of the January transfer window, a report has claimed, as we analyse the likelihood of a winter exit.

The 24-year-old winger has started just five times in the Premier League this season but has been heroic in the Champions League, scoring in all five of his appearances in the competition this term.

Martinelli is the first Arsenal player in history to score in five consecutive Champions League games, and is the key reason why they sit top of the tournament’s league phase table and are set for qualification to the knockouts.

However, according to a shocking claim from journalist Sercan Hamzaolu, Mikel Arteta has decided to sell Martinelli in January, and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been offered his services.

“Arsenal has decided to sell Gabriel Martinelli. He will be offered to Fenerbahçe. A costly player,” Hamzaoulu said, as posted by Futbol Arena on X.

“I don’t know if Fenerbahçe will get involved in this transfer, but as I said, he will be offered [to them].”

A host of clubs, no doubt bigger ones than Fenerbahce, would no doubt jump at the chance to sign Martinelli should the opportunity arise. Bayern Munich have shown interest previously, for example.

Arsenal highly unlikely to let Martinelli go

However, we can explain why the speculation over a potential Martinelli exit must be taken with a big pinch of salt.

While he isn’t a consistent starter for the Gunners, and his playing time has dwindled since the arrival of Eberechi Eze over the summer, he is still valued very highly by Arteta.

“I adore Gabriel: his attitude, his commitment, his positivity, what he’s willing to do for the team,” Arteta said earlier this year.

“He has such a mentality. He’s constantly willing to learn, very demanding with himself, and hopefully that gives him the confidence again because he is an outstanding player.”

Arteta has also highlighted the importance of utilising ‘finishers’ in modern football – players who can come off the bench to see out, or win a game with their contributions.

Martinelli certainly fits into that category, and with his contract valid until 2027, and Arsenal having the option to extend it by a further year, it would be a huge shock to see him leave next month.

The Gunners need all the quality players they can get as they push for the Premier League and Champions League titles, and Martinelli has proved time and again that he can come up with pivotal moments for his team.

