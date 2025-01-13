Arsenal reignite move for lethal striker to fix growing issue – but there’s a catch

Arsenal could transform their season with one transfer following their FA Cup heartbreak defeat to Manchester United and it could happen in the final weeks of the January window, judging from the latest reports.

It has been a difficult two weeks or so for Mikel Arteta’s side who now find themselves down by a two-goal deficit in their EFL Cup semi-final with Newcastle United as well as drawing with Brighton and losing out to Man United over the weekend.

With the January transfer window in full swing, recent shortcomings on the pitch have led to more drastic transfer rumours – especially when it comes to attack. Reports have only been intensified since after striker Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury during the weekend’s action that looks set to rule him out for the foreseeable future.

According to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Arsenal have a ‘growing interest’ in Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish striker is one player who seems destined for a big move this year after netting the most goals in Europe across the top seven leagues in 2024.

With 32 goals and six assists in 30 games, he is seen as one potential solution to Arsenal’s attacking issues and a reputable, clinical forward to replace the likes of Jesus and Kai Havertz.

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd mercilessly mock Mikel Arteta after Arsenal manager’s comments come back to bite

Gyokeres fee remains an issue

TEAMtalk sources have previously revealed that Gyokeres wouldn’t be available until the summer, leaving Arsenal scrambling around for a solution to their striker issues.

Rivals Man United supposedly do not have the funds to reunite their manager Ruben Amorim with his former player unless they manage to sell one of their attackers, such as Joshua Zirkzee which is unlikely at the current time.

A fee lying somewhere in the region of €60m (£49.8m, $62.2m) to €70m (£58m, $72.5m) was cited – with £80m being quoted in the latest Independent release. If he remains at the club until summer then Arsenal face a difficult end to the season and an uncertainty over whether they could acquire his signature.

Even if they have to wait until the summer to approach such a deal, there may be more attractive options on the table for the blossoming forward, who has been linked with moves to elite clubs all over Europe. Arsenal finishing without a trophy would leave them without true bargaining power, despite the stature of the club.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has also been a name floated; the 21-year-old stunned at the weekend with a long-range striker against Werder Bremen which included a brilliant strike from 25 metres which had a speed of 126km/h. He too has been eyed by multiple elite clubs around Europe.

Pressure is already mounting on Arsenal on the pitch for their over-reliance on set pieces and their difficulty creating goals from open play. Couple that with their recent domestic cup difficulties and drop-off of form in the league and, suddenly, Arteta has some big questions to answer.

His side sit seventh for expected goals and the loss of Bukayo Saka has contributed to their dramatic fall-off in front of goal, leaving them toothless in attack unless Declan Rice is swinging a corner or free-kick over.

Jesus’ current deal expires in 2027, Havertz has until 2028 but Leandro Trossard, now 30, could exit as a free agent at the end of next season in the summer of 2026. They also have Raheem Sterling on loan but there is no option or obligation to buy at the end of the deal.

Arsenal transfer update – Isak latest, Rashford and more

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who has netted 10 goals in his last eight, has reportedly been a long-term target for Arsenal. But a £100million-plus warning has been issued to interested clubs which will likely deter any potential move.

In addition, Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Man United’s Marcus Rashford after it was revealed he could depart this window. However, he has been discussing potential opportunities away from England which could scupper any potential deal.

The Gunners are also reportedly interested in a move for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, who wants to leave Spain this month as the January transfer window hots up.

What is the biggest missing piece for Arsenal to win the Premier League?