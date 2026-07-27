Sky Sports drop stunning update on Arsenal signing Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has reached a decision on selling Vinicius Jr to Arsenal, with Sky Sports revealing what’s really going on at Real Madrid right now.

Arsenal fans were sent into dreamland over the weekend when David Ornstein broke news of the Gunners exploring a move to sign Vinicius Jr.

The Real Madrid winger is widely regarded as one of the world’s best forwards. With Arsenal also pushing to sign Bruno Guimaraes and Julian Alvarez too, the Premier League champions could be about to embark on an unprecedented period of dominance if sealing the triple deal.

Ornstein claimed that internally at Arsenal, a move for Vinicius Jr has been ‘approved at all levels’.

What’s more, the Brazilian’s contract situation – he only has one year remaining at the Bernabeu – has given rise to suggestions Real Madrid might be willing to cash in while they still can.

Another positive sign for the Gunners then arrived in the form of Real Madrid closing in on an agreement to sign Yan Diomande, who plays on either wing.

However, the latest from Sky Sports has dropped a dampener on Arsenal and their hopes of pulling off this eye-catching coup.

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Three reasons why Arsenal WON’T sign Vinicius Jr

Firstly, they claimed neither Real Madrid nor returning manager Jose Mourinho want Vinicius Jr to leave.

Secondly, they noted a fresh round of talks between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid regarding a contract extension will soon be held.

Thirdly, the impending arrival of Diomande at the Bernabeu will have no bearing on whether or not Vinicius Jr stays or goes.

The report read: ‘Real Madrid will hold further talks with Vincius Junior’s representatives about his future this week.

‘Those discussions will centre on finding an agreement over a new long-term contract. Arsenal are interested in Vinicius and are monitoring the situation closely.

‘Sky Sports News has been told Real Madrid’s proposed deal to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig has no bearing on Vinicius’s situation.

‘Manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep him and the club want him to sign new terms.

‘Madrid are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Diomande this week after PSG withdrew from the race on Sunday.’

READ MORE: Arsenal mega move for Vinicius Junior cast into doubt as expert warns of SIX major issues

If Arsenal are denied the opportunity to sign Vinicius Jr, other left wingers known to be on their radar include Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams.

As mentioned, Diomande is now bound for the Bernabeu, while Liverpool lead the race for Barcola and look set to thunder in with an opening offer.

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