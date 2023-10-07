Why Smith Rowe deserves to be more than a bit-part player and second fiddle to Havertz

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has fought hard for time on the pitch in recent weeks and his displays have cast him in a favourable light compared to big-money signing Kai Havertz.

He’s been really good in the last few games when he’s come on. When he came on against Lens he played really well. He was bright and made an impact and forced the keeper into a couple of saves.

He did the same thing against Bournemouth at the weekend. It’s good that he’s getting more minutes, I just want to see those minutes continue now because he clearly looks fit, hungry and determined to make an impression at Arsenal at the moment. I just hope Arteta gives him more minutes.

Compare his performance to Kai Havertz. Havertz was on the pitch for 70-odd minutes against Lens and he had a volley that was saved, he did okay to set up a chance. When he’s on the ball that intensity just isn’t there, that determination to get on the ball and drive towards the box just isn’t there. It’s a little bit easy when it comes to Havertz; move the ball on and just don’t take any risks.

But as soon as Smith Rowe’s on the pitch it’s completely different. You’ve got a player who’s looking like he wants to make an impact. And he’s showing some drive to get in and around the penalty area.

He needs more minutes, he needs to play. And he’s doing all he can at the moment with each little opportunity he’s getting. He’s absolutely determined to try and force his way into this Arsenal team at the moment.

‘Everything’s available’ for Smith Rowe in summer

I don’t think he would be looking at a loan in January. At the end of the season, everything’s available. In the summer I imagine he’ll be looking at his options. He might have to go if it stays like this. As much as he loves Arsenal he needs to play. He deserves more than to be just a bit part player somewhere.

I hope it doesn’t come to that and he gets enough minutes to convince himself that he doesn’t need to look elsewhere come the summer. In January if Arsenal are involved in the big competitions still I can’t see the club allowing it. I don’t think Emile would want to go either.