Sol Campbell names two strikers Arsenal have to try and sign to avoid Premier League title race deja vu

Arsenal are once again major contenders to knock Manchester City off their perch as Premier League champions, but Gunners legend Sol Campbell still believes they need two more marquee signings to get the job done.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently third in the table, level on points with second-placed Liverpool and one behind leaders City after 12 games of the new campaign.

But after they dropped off dramatically towards the end of last season, having looked the side most likely to win the league for much of last term.

To that end, Campbell is keen to avoid a repeat and has called on Arterta to look into the possibility of addressing one key problem on the pitch.

Campbell believes his old club are missing an out-and-out No. 9, despite the fact they already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah on their books.

Jesus, however, has struggled with injury issues, while Nketiah is not the most consistent in front of goal.

And, speaking to Mirror Football at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Campbell urged Arsenal to bring in a new central attacker.

He said: “In the end, they will have to decide by January, do they need a centre forward. 20 to 25 goals in the Premier League. You know, in those big, tight games. I think it will help them.

“Is it always easy to find the right centre forward? I think eventually if they get someone like that, the right centre forward to compliment the attack – you need them to be able to play to dislodge defences.

“Some defences understand your frequency but you bring in another player to change that frequency and other things happen. Bringing on someone really changes it up.”

Campbell has two top targets in mind for Arsenal

Campbell has his eye on two strikers in particular, mentioning explosive Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen and currently suspended Brentford forward Ivan Toney as two strong options.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with both players, although it’s likely to take a king’s ransom to land either player.

That is unlikely to deter the north London club, however, given their recent spending, and Campbell hopes they act soon.

He added, when asked who he wanted on board: “Osimhen. But is he going to cost too much money? There’s Ivan [Toney]. I think they’re good [in other areas of the pitch]. Center forward is one thing they might need to look at and see the possibilities, see what’s out there, or wait until next season.

“But if the right person comes along, an out-and-out striker, that can unlock those tight games, knows what to do in those positions, and also keeps defence occupied to then free up other people, they should maybe look at it Christmas time – if not, definitely next season. The right person will offload the pressure on the team, I think.”

