Souness destroys ‘lazy’ Pogba in explosive rant which could end Man Utd flop’s chances of shock move

Graeme Souness has warned Arsenal and any other clubs thinking of signing Paul Pogba to avoid the temptation of a move for the former Manchester United man, claiming the midfielder is ‘lazy’, has ‘wasted his talent’ and indicating why he thinks Jose Mourinho’s assessment of the player may have been right.

The 31-year-old is eyeing a return to the game after seeing a four-year suspension issued for doping offences reduced to 18 months – with the verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision meaning Pogba can officially resume his career in March. And with the player now having negotiated a release from his Juventus contract, the World Cup winner can now move on a free transfer, with the terms of his reduced ban meaning he can join in training with a club of his choosing from January.

As a result, Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to bring Pogba back to the Premier League. Mikel Arteta has shown himself a fan of turning struggling stars into household names, having revitalised the career of Kai Havertz. And while Emmanuel Petit has since gone back on his claims that a move to the Gunners could be on the cards, the north London giants continue to be linked.

However, Souness has warned Arsenal, or any other Premier League side tempted by a move for Pogba, not to waste their time trying to sign him.

“If I was a Premier League manager, there are no circumstances under which I would take a punt on bringing in Paul Pogba. He’s only played 39 games since the 2021/22 season,” Pogba told the Three Up Front podcast.

“He is extremely talented, but he’s a wasted talent. The worst thing that happened to him was winning the World Cup because, from that point on, he just sat in his armchair. When Jose Mourinho was at Manchester United, he called Pogba a virus.

“He’s a lazy player, but midfield is a position that you have to take personally. It’s the only position on the pitch where you’re directly up against someone who’s trying to do the same job as you. I always wanted to have a better day than whoever I was up against, and the only thing I was taught to do was work harder than my opponent.”

Pogba confirms Juventus goodbye

Concluding his rant on the player, Souness finished by having a pop at the midfielder’s mindset to become a truly top star.

“Pogba just goes out to play and show off to everyone how cute and clever he is, rather than trying to make his opponent have a miserable day. He’s got all the ability and athleticism you need; he’s just missing something upstairs.”

Pogba, meanwhile, departs Juventus having only played 12 times since returning to Turin on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Confirming his exit, the player stated on Instagram: “There are moments when things don’t go as we wish, but one thing is sure.

“The bond with you, dear fans, will forever be unforgettable. You gave me so much – more than I can possibly express with words. I’ll forever carry with me all the affection you gave me.

“You’ll always be in my heart. Good luck.”

His career has seen Pogba take in two spells at United and Juve, and now Emmanuel Petit believes the 91-times capped France international could be set to play for a Ligue 1 side for the first time.

Sources have revealed to us, though, that a potentially lucrative move to Saudi Arabia or MLS could also be on the cards and would be of interest to a midfielder, who has won 11 major honours during his career.

Pogba’s Premier League record with Man Utd

Paul Pogba’s Premier League stats

Souness may be against him, but any side moving for Pogba would be landing a player with significant experience and, despite the detractors, a pretty impressive record to boot.

In his 157 games for United, he managed 58 goal contributions – giving him an involvement every 2.7 times he took to the field.

Overall, Pogba has played on 423 occasions and has 73 goals and 89 assists – an involvement every 2.61 games.

However, you can’t overlook the fact that he has played just 39 games in the last four seasons. And Souness’ stark reminder could well spell the death knell for his chances of securing a third bite at playing in the Premier League.