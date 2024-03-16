Graeme Souness admits Arsenal must overcome a big fear factor if they are to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the Premier League title this season – and while he has questioned Mikel Arteta’s antics, he has explained why Gunners are looking like the team to beat right now and having named their difference maker.

The north London side last tasted Premier League title success in 2004, the year they made history by becoming Invincibles and going the entire season without losing a league game. That feat has not been done by any side since, though their points tally of 90 points that year has been bettered by both Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, history counts for very little and the entire focus, as always, is on the here and now and the Arsenal class of 2024 are very much in the running to end that long 20-year wait.

As it stands, they are top of the Premier League table, edging out Liverpool on goal difference right now and a point clear of Manchester City in third.

But in a three-way title scrap, the Premier League is gearing up for one of its most intense and exciting title run-ins for years. Arsenal desire has already been documented but in Liverpool, in their final season under Jurgen Klopp, would love to end his reign with the second English league crown of his reign.

Then there is the relentless machine that is Manchester City; this season looking to make history by becoming the first side to become champions of England for four straight seasons.

Souness questions Arsenal mentality

Indeed, City certainly know how to get over the finishing line, while Klopp has also won seven major honours during his time at the Anfield helm.

Arsenal, however, have only won the FA Cup under Arteta and the side that beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley in 2020 has only Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson left, with all three starting on the bench that day.

Having led the table for much of last season, Arsenal saw themselves fade in the final weeks and lose out to Man City and it’s been suggested that memories of that setback could hinder them this time around.

And while Souness claims it is clear they did bottle their big chance last season, he has talked up their credentials this season, labelling Martin Odegaard as their difference maker in the run-in, though still raising question marks over Arteta’s touchline theatrics.

Souness wrote in his Daily Mail column: “They did bottle the title race last year, there’s no other way of putting it, but they look richer for the experience now.

“They’re showing no nerves even if they are not on top in a game, they’re playing with freedom and they have quality all over the pitch.

“They seem a tighter group. I’m a big fan of Martin Odegaard. There’s nothing to dislike about him.

“I’m just not sure if Mikel Arteta goes too far with his antics on the touchline. There’s a fine dividing line between being passionate or stepping into trouble.”

Arteta told he must show his steel

Souness went on to challenge Arteta to show some steel on the touchline if things don’t go quite to plan in the run-in having explained how his actions could impact on his players.

Explaining why this could be their year and how they can end questions about their mentality, Souness added: “For Arsenal, they’ve had a fabulous year but the only way to get that monkey off their back about being title bottlers is to carry on winning. That’s when criticism of their mentality will stop.”

The Gunners, who this week booked a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, are next in action when they tackle Man City in a crunch title clash at the Etihad Stadium on March 31.

