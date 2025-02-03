Ollie Watkins is ‘gutted’ that Aston Villa have rejected Arsenal’s advances for him as he still wants a move to Emirates Stadium, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Arsenal submitted a bid of around £40 million (€48.2m , $49.5m) for the England international last week but that was quickly rebuffed by Villa.

With fellow striker Jhon Duran being sold to Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr over the weekend for a fee worth up to £71m (€85.5m , $87.7m), Watkins’ importance at Villa has only increased.

While Donyell Malen joined from Borussia Dortmund last month, he can not lead Villa’s attack in the way Watkins can; making him practically indispensable at present.

With hours of the transfer window remaining, TEAMtalk understands that Watkins, who grew up supporting the Gunners, still wants to join Arsenal and is ‘absolutely gutted’ about Villa not letting him leave.

As our sources previously revealed, Arsenal are considering a late bid for the 29-year-old, who fears the north London outfit may end their interest in him this summer.

Emery wants Watkins to stay at Villa

Not long after Villa rejected Arsenal’s offer for Watkins, whose contract runs until 2028, manager Emery stressed that the England ace is very content at Villa Park.

Following their 4-2 Champions League win over Celtic last week, Emery said of Watkins: “Yes, he is happy to stay. You can ask him but we asked but we asked him how he is feeling every day, every year he has been here with Aston Villa, with us and without us.”

Former Gunners boss Emery then really hammered home the point that Watkins – who admitted it would be a “dream” to play for Arsenal back in 2020 – needs Villa just as the club needs him.

“The commitment of Watkins with us is a huge commitment. He appreciates a lot how Villa was always supporting him, helping him, and when we [the current coaching staff] joined him here two years ago, how we worked with him, always trying to get the best of him,” said Emery.

“Now we need him, like he needed Villa. The conversation we are having usually, I am speaking with him a lot, he is always adapting of every circumstance we have in the squad and individually with him.

“When there are some teams calling us being interested in the players, of course it is very good for us and very good for the players. Some players prefer to leave and some players accept to stay here, to be here and commit with us here and to be with our challenge. One of those is Watkins.”

Arsenal transfer roundup: Nico Williams plan and Real Madrid blow

Arsenal are reportedly upping their efforts to secure Nico Williams’ signature, but not during the January transfer window.

The Athletic Bilbao star has a €58m (£48.2m, $59.6m) release clause and it seems the Gunners are prepared to pay that much for his services.

Despite Arsenal tracking Como playmaker Nico Paz, Real Madrid may win the battle to sign the 20-year-old.

That is because the Champions League holders are said to have a buyback clause of €12m (£10m, $12.4m) in his contract which they are likely to exercise.

And Jorginho is ‘very close’ to swapping Arsenal for Flamengo. However, the Italy international may not move to the Brazilian side until the summer.

