Kingsley Coman is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer and is being considered by Arsenal, while London rivals Tottenham could enter the race, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old is contracted until 2027, but he is ready to take on a new challenge elsewhere, while Bayern are open to selling him so they can bring in funds to sign reinforcements, so the player and club are on the same page.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal’s reported interest in Coman is genuine and dates back to Edu’s time as sporting director. The Gunners’ new sporting director, Andrea Berta, will now decide whether to advance anything.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new left-winger to compete with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Trossard is 30, while Martinelli’s future is uncertain amid interest from Saudi Arabia, although Arsenal have already begun initial talks to tie the Brazilian down to a new contract.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is the dream target for Arsenal – and a player admired by Berta – but he will be an expensive signing in terms of wages and agent fees, even if his €58m (£48.9m, $63.5m) is viewed as excellent value. This still might not put Arsenal off moving.

Some at Arsenal are admirers of Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, who is also on Manchester United and Newcastle’s shortlist, but it’s less likely he’s seen as an out-and-out left-winger, while a more traditional number nine is being targeted. This makes a move for Cunha uncertain at this stage, despite Berta signing him for Atletico Madrid from Hertha Berlin in 2021.

READ MORE: Sources: Eddie Howe intervenes as Liverpool, Arsenal chase Newcastle superstar

Tottenham, Saudi also keen on Kingsley Coman

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are also admirers of Coman. Timo Werner will leave Spurs at the end of the season when his loan expires, so they could look to bring in a new left winger to replace him.

We know that Tottenham are particularly keen to also strengthen on the right flank. Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling is on their shortlist and could leave St Mary’s this summer, now the Saints’ relegation is confirmed.

Southampton’s reported £100m price tag on Dibling is expected to drop, with Tottenham, Manchester United, and Newcastle all admirers.

Tottenham are expected to be busy in the summer, so a move for Bayern star Coman can’t entirely be ruled out, although nothing is advanced yet.

Sources state that a move to Saudi Arabia could be a concrete possibility for Coman. Dealmakers tried to sign the French international last summer, and enquiries were made in January as well.

Bayern’s valuation for Coman has dropped significantly since last summer, when their asking price was around the €70m (£60m, $79m) mark.

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern would now consider offers of around €35m (£30m, $39.5m) for Coman this summer, essentially cutting his valuation in half, due to the fact they’re willing sellers and the winger will have two years remaining on his contract this summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham could both be clubs to keep an eye on in the race for Coman. But Saudi clubs are the real ones to watch, and if Coman agrees to move there, Bayern just might get higher than their asking price than if he went to a European club.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal wages: Top 10 highest earners with Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri set to move up

Arsenal quiz: Most expensive signing per year, 2014-2024