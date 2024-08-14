TEAMtalk can confirm talks over a Mikel Merino transfer are now at an advanced stage, with Arsenal and Real Sociedad keen to strike a deal to end the lengthy saga.

Merino has slowly but surely rebuilt his reputation after a couple of disappointing years at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United.

The midfielder’s form for Osasuna convinced the German giants to tie the then-19-year-old to a five-year deal in February 2016, but the move to BVB did not go to plan.

The 6ft 2in Spaniard made just eight appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit and after just a year there, he joined the Magpies on a season-long loan.

Just a few months into his spell at St James’ Park, he agreed to a five-year contract but he was then sold in the summer of 2018 to Sociedad after scoring just one goal and registering a solitary assist in 25 appearances.

Despite those setbacks, Merino has gone from strength to strength at Sociedad, scoring 27 goals in 242 appearances and, arguably, becoming one of the best midfielders in La Liga.

Although he was not a regular during Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, the 28-year-old impressed when introduced into the action – and that, seemingly, convinced Arsenal to pursue him.

The Gunners have been linked with Merino, who is now in the last year of his contract at Sociedad, for many weeks now; but a transfer is yet to be agreed.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had a quiet transfer window thus far, with goalkeeper David Raya having his loan move turned into a permanent deal and defender Riccardo Calafiori joining from Bologna.

Merino has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal but time is running out for a deal to be struck, with the summer transfer window closing on August 30.

Merino to Arsenal transfer making progress

Now, TEAMtalk understands talks are at an advanced stage over Merino moving to Arsenal, the negotiations have been positive and all parties involved want to agree on a deal.

Our sources have confirmed the Spain international has agreed on a contract and talks over the structure of the move are happening right now. Finally, if Merino does move to the Emirates, it is likely to be for a fee in excess of £25m.

The player himself has been fairly tight-lipped about his future in recent times. However, in June, he perhaps gave a hint he was considering a move elsewhere.

“The next step has to come from within, from me, from analysing myself, seeing what player I am now, where I am and where I want to go. And what is the way to do it,” he said.

Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe said that month that the club were desperate to hold onto one of their top players.

“We would love for him to continue with us. It’s not a question of money. It’s a matter of life and that’s where everything counts. If that were the case (it was about money), I told you that it is impossible,” he said.

“I don’t think Mikel thought about leaving. That wait is not based on ‘I want to leave’. We may come to the conclusion that we prefer performance over money at the time. There are several desires at play.”

It may just be a matter of time before that “next step” is towards Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal.