Sources: Arsenal interest in Nico Williams confirmed as Andrea Berta eyes 15-goal Prem star

Arsenal are genuinely interested in Nico Williams, although incoming sporting director Andrea Berta has another target in mind, especially with a hurdle in place over a possible swoop for the Athletic Club winger, TEAMtalk understands.

Williams, 22, has been one of LaLiga’s standout players this season and has also helped Athletic reach the Europa League quarter-finals, netting a crucial brace against Roma last week.

The winger is under contract in Bilbao until 2027, but his deal contains a release clause. Reports have differed over the fee, but TEAMtalk can confirm the clause is set at €58m (£48.9m, $63.5m), which Athletic expect in one payment if triggered.

Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in Williams. Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his left-winger options, despite having Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in that position already.

TEAMtalk sources state that Arsenal’s interest in Williams is serious. However, the Gunners are also admirers of Matheus Cunha, who soon-to-be sporting director Berta is keen on believing the Wolves’ attackers profile is a strong fit. Cunha has a release clause of £62.5m.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Williams and Cunha, even if the Wolves star can play more as a centre-forward than a winger. Although his release clause is higher than Williams’, the overall package would be less, since Williams’ wages are high, plus his release clause would require Arsenal to pay taxes in addition.

Nico Williams well paid already at Athletic Club

Arsenal aren’t the only potential suitor for Williams. Barcelona view him as a dream signing, TEAMtalk can confirm. Many at Barca, including president Joan Laporta, want to reuinite Spanish teammates Williams and Lamine Yamal. That’s despite the excellent form of Raphinha, who remains a Saudi target. Barcelona showed concrete interest in Williams last summer.

Due to Barcelona’s financial situation and their need to sell players before sanctioning any big-money signings, a deal for Williams is difficult.

Bayern Munich are also admirers of Williams and they could be in the race for his signature this summer.

Like Arsenal and Barcelona, Bayern view Williams’ €58m release clause as value-for-money. Most suitors will use this number as a yardstick but try to get a different kind of structure.

We can also confirm that Chelsea have looked at Williams previously, but with Geovany Quenda set to sign in the summer, the left-wing position will be less of a priority this summer, presuming, as expected, Jadon Sancho joins permnently as well.

The biggest obstacle to Williams’ suitors is the player himself, rather than a transfer fee. The Spanish international is in love with Athletic and enjoys playing in Bilbao, so he will only move if he feels it will progress his career significantly.

And the winger also has high wage demands. He currently earns around €200,000 (£170,000, $219,000) per week with Athletic and this number would have to be surpassed for him to move.

IN FOCUS: Nico Williams vs Matheus Cunha