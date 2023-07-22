Sources: Arsenal listening to offers for another defender as QPR, Rotherham pursue Ryan Alebiosu

Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu is a target for Championship duo Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United, TEAMtalk understands.

The Premier League giants are willing to listen to offers for Alebiousu, who can play as a right-back or on the right wing, and the news has alerted a number of clubs including QPR and Rotherham.

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock and made 29 appearances in all competitions for Killie.

Alebiosu also had a spell out on loan at Crewe Alexandra in the second half of the 2021/22 season in order to gain some first-team experience, managing six appearances in League One.

The London-born defender, who has been likened to Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka because of his style of play, has come through the ranks at Arsenal, who snapped him up at the age of eight.

Alebiosu has yet to make his first-team debut for the Gunners, but he has been named on the bench on several occasions.

The attacking full-back is unlikely to break into Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium and the club and player are mutually ready to move on.

Cedric set to leave Arsenal too

Alebiosu is not the only right-back who could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer. Recently, TEAMtalk learned that Cedric Soares is looking to leave the club and has caught the attention of various suitors.

Cedric, who spent part of last season on loan at Fulham, is of interest to Villarreal, three top clubs in Portugal and a number of Premier League teams.

At right-back, Arsenal have added Jurrien Timber to their squad, although his role could be a fluid one. In addition to the new recruit from Ajax, they can already call upon Benjamin White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in similar territory.

Therefore, both Cedric – who was left out of Arsenal’s squad for their pre-season US tour – and Alebiosu seem to be surplus to requirements.

