Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel is open to joining Arsenal but one key guarantee must be met for a move to happen, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Premier League sides have been queuing up for the 19-year-old, particularly after he bid Bayern an apparent farewell to fans after last week’s Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava.

Initially, it looked like Tel would join Tottenham after an agreement was struck with the German giants for a £50 million (€60m, $61.5m) transfer but the young forward snubbed their advances over the weekend.

Arsenal are also interested in the French forward, who is open to a loan move for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that the Gunners were well placed to hijack a move for Tel, particularly as they have always been a threat to other interested parties.

And on transfer deadline day (February 3), our sources can confirm that Tel is not opposed to heading to the north London team. However, the former Rennes academy player wants guaranteed game time – something that was hard to come by at Bayern.

If Mikel Arteta can satisfy those demands, an Emirates move could be on the cards. If not, other teams could swoop for him, although Manchester United are no longer in the race for the speedy attacker.

Mathys Tel’s quest and Harry Kane’s ‘advice’

Tel racked up 41 appearances for Bayern last season, scoring 10 goals and bagging six assists in all competitions.

However, the France Under-21 international only started 10 times, with the likes of Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and more, restricting his minutes.

This term under new boss Vincent Kompany, Tel has played 14 times and registered just one assist. Crucially, though, he has been in the starting lineup on a paltry four occasions.

Ahead of a possible exit, Bayern team-mate Kane has offered some words of advice for Tel. Whether he takes that on board remains to be seen.

Over the weekend, Kane told reporters: “Mathys is a great young player. I’ve worked with him for 18 months. He has a lot of potential, works and trains hard.

“He can still improve, but he has the right mindset. My advice is wherever he goes, he should make sure he gets game time and experience.”

Arsenal transfer roundup: Striker consideration, Real Madrid blow

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal are still keeping tabs on long-term target and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 25-year-old is open to a new challenge but the Serbian international may stay put until the summer at least.

Arsenal are understood to be tracking Como playmaker Nico Paz but Real Madrid are reportedly favourites to win that transfer race.

That is because Los Blancos are said to have a buyback clause of €12m (£10m, $12.4m) in his contract which they are likely to exercise.

Finally, Arsenal veteran Jorginho is ‘very close’ to join Brazilian side Flamengo. However, the midfielder is likely to stay at the Emirates until the summer.

